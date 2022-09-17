Light rain likely in J&K: India Meteorological Department

Srinagar: The Meteorological(MeT) department on Saturday forecast light rain in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

"Light rain is likely to occur at many places in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar registered 16.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 9.1 and Gulmarg 8.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum this morning.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had 6, Kargil 11.8 and Leh 8.4.

Jammu had 20.4 degrees, Katra 19.2, Batote 16.7, Banihal 15 and Bhaderwah 16.8 as the minimum temperature.