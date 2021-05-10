Water is essential to human life. In fact, it is essential to all of the forms of life known to humankind in general, as there are no known species that can survive without it.

Though marine biologists are unsure just how many kinds of creatures reside in our planet's 5 oceans, it is estimated that about one-quarter of all of the Earth's species do. Not to mention how very important the oceans are to our civilizationfor thousands of years, braving their waters has been one of the bravest feats a human being could accomplish, one that often led to amazing discoveries and the general increase of our knowledge of the planet we inhabit. For all of these reasons and many, many more, Mother Ocean Day is a long-overdue celebration of our oceans in all of their majesty and peril.