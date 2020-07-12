Shilpa Reddy Accepts Samantha’s ‘Green India Challenge’

Tollywood's ace actress Samantha is staying busy in this lockdown period spending all her time with cooking and gardening hobbies… She is also having a quality time with her dear hubby Naga Chaitanya and cute puppy.

Well, we all know that Samantha always gives her priority towards 'Gardening' and also shows off her love towards it through her inspiring posts. So, to create awareness among her fans, this 'Oh Baby' actress has started the 'Green India Challenge' and posted the video of planting the saplings along with her dear 'Mama' Nagarjuna Akkineni.





In this post, Samantha is seen along with her young and fit father-in-law Akkineni Nagarjuna… They both are happily planting and watering the saplings in their garden.

Samantha also threw this challenge to a few other Tollywood celebrities like Shilpa Reddy, Rashmika Mandanna and Keerthy Suresh and asked them to plant 3 trees and continue the chain which is initiated by Telangana MP Santosh.

Well, Shilpa Reddy accepted Samantha's challenge and planted 3 saplings along with her little munchkin…





In this post, Shilpa is seen planting a sapling along with her son and also doled out how to take care of the planted sapling. She said we need to make sure that saplings stay alive until they grow big… Along with the video, she also added a note through which she thanked Samantha and requested everyone to carry on with this challenge to protect the mother nature…

Shilpa also further challenged Tollywood celebrities like Lakshmi Manchu, Samrat Reddy, Upasana Konidela and Sushmita Konidela to go with this 'Green India Challenge'.