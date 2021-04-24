Sunshine in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh after 4 days

Srinagar: Bright sunshine with spotless blue sky greeted people in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh after four days as the meteorological (MeT) department forecast dry weather till May 3.

"Weather is likely to remain dry from today till May 3 with isolated rain/snow at some places", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 5.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 1.6 and Gulmarg minus 3.4 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature on Saturday.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 3.3, Kargil minus 2.9 and Drass minus 5.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 13.1 degrees Celsius, Katra 11.4, Batote 5.0, Banihal 4.5 and Bhaderwah 4.9 as the minimum temperature.