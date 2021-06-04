Vedanta to laucnh green cover initiative to mark Environment Day

Mumbai: Oil & gas and metals company Vedanta will launch a mega green cover initiative to commemorate World Environment Day on Saturday.

As part of the Vedanta Cares Green Cover initiative, which will be virtually inaugurated by Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, the company's employees and business partners will be able to register on its microsite - the Vedanta Cares Plantation portal - to plant a sapling to celebrate their dear ones who have recovered from Covid-19.

More than 1 million trees will be planted through the Vedanta Cares Green Cover initiative, which will be rolled out across the company's business locations, Vedanta said in a statement.

"The plantation drive is an expression of gratitude for the countless gifts we receive from Mother Earth," the statement said.

The company had planted around 1.2 lakh trees in 2020-21.

"The Vedanta Cares Green Cover initiative is a significant step towards our larger goal 'Zero Harm, Zero Waste and Zero Discharge' across all our operations. In the days ahead, Vedanta will continue to drive inclusive growth, focus on responsible mining and develop robust ESG risk mitigation plans," said Vedanta Group CEO and Chief Safety Officer, Sunil Duggal.

Vedanta is targeting to substantially decarbonise its operations by 2050, after voluntarily pledging to move towards carbon-neutrality earlier this year. The company has re-constituted the 'Carbon Forum' -- its apex body on climate strategy -- to help steer the group towards a less carbon-intensive way of operating.