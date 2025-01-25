Exclusive interview with Urdu hip-hop artist

The sound of a generation has been redefined and norms broken by a fresh voice in the constantly changing world of Urdu music. With his distinct fusion of poetic flair, lyrical skill and hip-hop swagger, Farhan Khan has swept the business, garnering both critical and dedicated fan armies. We are honoured to hear him today as he shares his background, creative process and outlook on Urdu hip-hop and his just-released album, Alif Laila Part B, exclusively with THE HANS INDIA.

"Alif Laila Part B reflects my artistic development. I believed that Urdu poetry, which I was exposed to growing up, organically matched the rawness of hip-hop and the emotional depth of R&B. By combining these inspirations, I was able to create something original and accessible while telling my narrative in a real way," he says. Alif Laila Part B is a story about two lovers, suffering and heartbreak. He wanted to maintain the suspense while Part 1 is still being kept under wraps. It's a musical drama and he is eager for listeners to hear the whole story. He is inspired to surpass himself with Part 1 after seeing how great Part 2 performed!

The universal feelings of heartbreak, anguish and inner conflict are infused with the profundity of Urdu poetry in his tracks. And the MC confirms this: "Urdu is a gentle yet potent language that may convey feelings that words cannot. Because of its profundity, I can communicate anguish and sadness in a way that listeners can relate to and seems real." Breaking into Urdu hip-hop, for Farhan, has always been about dispelling myths and demonstrating the genre's applicability in contemporary music! He senses that maintaining authenticity while reaching a larger audience has been difficult but worthwhile.

"In order to capture the feelings in my writing, I relive those events and write straight from my experiences. I make sure my lyrics are relatable and genuine in this way," he continues. Farhan thinks that in a world where a lot of contemporary music follows commercial tendencies, it's about embracing modern sounds while being loyal to his heritage. He wants to make music that speaks to a wide range of listeners without sacrificing its depth by fusing contemporary production with real storytelling.

"The stories are brought to life by the visuals, which are equally as significant as the music. I concentrate on producing an immersive experience where the sound and visuals combine to create a lasting impression, whether it's for music videos or album covers," the singer adds.

As he looks to the future, he says in this exclusive interview, "Urdu hip-hop's emotional storytelling has the ability to unite individuals from different cultural backgrounds. I consider myself to be a part of an effort to overcome these barriers and show the world the beauty of Urdu."