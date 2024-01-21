Farida Raj: Beacon of hope and resilience

Farida Raj, a mainstream teacher, and remedial educator turned author penned a book “Unbreakable Spirit” on the lesser-known disease, multiple sclerosis (MS). This is the only book ever written in India; by a medical or a non-medical person and is written in layman’s language to create awareness about the disease.

Farida is a woman of many facets. She has silently done a lot of impactful work for society. Farida Raj’s journey took an unexpected turn when she encountered individuals grappling with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). This encounter fuelled her passion for shedding light on this lesser-known disease. The book on MS, “UNBREAKABLE SPIRIT,” Navigating Life with MS, stands as a testament to understanding the lives of those affected by the condition.

Farida serves as an executive committee member of the Multiple Sclerosis Society of India- Hyderabad chapter (MSSI), a non-profit organisation that works for the welfare of people affected by Multiple Sclerosis and is affiliated with MSIF (Multiple Sclerosis International Federation).

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic neurological disorder that affects the Central Nervous System [CNS]. It is a potentially disabling disease that is creating havoc in the lives of many families.

Though its prevalence was higher in the West, now there is a rise in these cases in India. Eight to nine people per one lakh population is estimated to be suffering from MS. India has a disease burden of roughly 2.5 lakh. The number is estimated to be higher than what is stated, as not many people are diagnosed due to the lack of awareness. Manish Sisodia’s wife is a well-known case of multiple sclerosis currently. The Telugu states have around 200 MS patients registered with the MS Society of Hyderabad.

MS is an auto-immune disease. The awareness about this condition is inferior to the public. What many don’t know is that with the right diagnosis, timely treatment, care and support many people can lead long, active and healthy lives.

Farida Raj is a Mumbaikar relocated to Hyderabad (after marriage with Vijay Mohan Raj, a Ranji Cricketer and contemporary of Kapil Dev) and made Hyderabad her home for the past 41 years.

Farida has done a lot of work in the area of Specific Learning Difficulties (SLDs). In the past, she authored three insightful books, ‘Breaking Through’, ‘Understanding Learning Difficulties and Struggling Minds’, on the subject, aiming to empower both teachers and parents in supporting their children’s learning journeys. She has contributed extensively to the B.Ed Special conducted by IGNOU and RCI.

Noticing a gap in information for women who primarily read Urdu, Farida turned her attention to the reproductive and mental health of women. She penned articles and authored three books in the Urdu language, ‘Hamari Sehat Ki Zamin’, ‘Zaviye Zindagi Ke’ And ‘Iztrab- E- Zindagi’, addressing crucial aspects of women’s well-being.

Farida Raj has been recognised for her impactful work and honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Urdu Academy, Government of the State of Telangana.

Beyond her literary contributions, Farida is a certified RE & CBT and NLP practitioner, offering psychological counselling to children, adolescents, and parents. She is an active life member of the Craft Council of Telangana, and an advocate for child protection as a member of the NGO “Break the Silence.”

From Teacher to Writer: The Motivation Behind Advocacy

“As a teacher, I couldn’t ignore the gaps in children’s learning. These were not just academic challenges; some were grappling with dyslexia and learning difficulties. Writing became a natural extension of my desire to create awareness and support for these students,” says Farida.

Beyond the Pages: Social Advocacy and Personal Connections

“I want to clarify that I operate as a freelancer, not running an NGO. My work extends beyond MS to specific learning difficulties, women’s health, counseling, and child protection. It’s all interconnected; it’s about making a positive impact where it’s needed,” emphasizes Farida.

Battling MS: The Essence of “Unbreakable Spirit”

“The book focuses on the spirit of these people—how against all odds they have the resilience to move on in life to live a meaningful life,” Farida articulates passionately. In a narrative that transcends medical jargon, she shines a spotlight on the unseen battles faced by individuals with MS, emphasizing their unwavering strength to forge ahead.

“My focus has been on the invisible aspects of MS,” she continues. “I wanted to shed light on the symptoms that are not very obvious.” Farida illustrates this with a poignant example—a vibrant young woman diagnosed with MS 15 years ago. “When you look at her, you do not see anything amiss, but she feels her feet are on fire. To cope, she carries ice bags with her. If she doesn’t, heat moves upwards, and then she needs to get home and sit in a cool environment.” The book, therefore, becomes a canvas on which these invisible struggles are painted with vivid clarity.

A Unique Perspective on MS in India

Farida, as a non-medical author, brings a distinctive lens to the narrative on Multiple Sclerosis in India. “My focus has been on the invisible aspects of MS,” she explains. “I wanted to shed light on the symptoms that are not very obvious.” By unraveling these unseen symptoms, Farida contributes a unique perspective that transcends the clinical gaze, offering a more human understanding of the disease.

Creating Awareness in a Country with Limited Understanding

In a country where understanding of MS is limited, Farida believes her book holds a crucial role in shaping awareness. “The objective of writing this book is to create awareness on this disease so that people will go to a neurologist for testing, and the diagnosis happens,” she states. The book aims to be a beacon, guiding those unaware of their condition towards timely diagnosis and intervention.

Personal Experiences Fueling the Passion

Her personal journey into the world of MS began with a simple invitation to participate in an MS awareness walk. “I was expecting to see wheelchairs, walkers, and walking sticks. To my surprise, there were none,” Farida recalls. “There were young men and women who came to greet me and said, ‘Hi, I am Meera and I am an MS warrior.’ I was most intrigued.” This encounter ignited a deep-seated desire to understand the nuances of this lesser-known disease. “The desire was such that I spent days reading up on the disease and then wrote some articles in the local dailies. And then to reach a wider population, I decided to write this book.”

Witnessing Challenges and Victories: Executive Committee Member of MS Society

“As an executive committee member, I’ve seen individuals battling MS with incredible resilience. They refuse to let the disease dictate their lives. In a country where awareness is slowly growing, the challenges are real, especially in rural areas with limited access to testing facilities,” observes Farida.

The Writing Process: Crafting a Narrative of Strength

“In writing ‘Unbreakable Spirit,’ I wanted to bring attention to the invisible aspects of MS. The symptoms not immediately visible to others. It’s about showcasing their indomitable spirit and the impact of factors like correct diet and the vital role of caregivers,” reveals Farida.

Looking Ahead: Exciting Projects in Advocacy

“I’m excited about the potential impact of ‘Unbreakable Spirit’ in creating awareness about MS. Beyond that, my journey is about continuous advocacy, raising awareness, and making a difference in people’s lives,” says Farida with anticipation.

In Farida Raj, we find a beacon of hope and resilience, using her words to illuminate the lives of those facing invisible battles. Her journey from teacher to writer to advocate showcases a commitment to making a difference and creating a more informed and compassionate society. “Unbreakable Spirit” is not just a book; it is a testament to the unyielding strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity.