Actress Rithu Chowdary Inaugurates Sutraa Exhibition at Novotel HICC

Sutraa - A Indian Fashion Lifestyle 3-Day Exhibition was Inaugurated by Actress, Jabardast fame Rithu Chowdary at Hotel Novotel, HICC, Madhapur.

Sutraa - A Indian Fashion Lifestyle 3-Day Exhibition was Inaugurated by Actress, Jabardast fame Rithu Chowdary at Hotel Novotel, HICC, Madhapur. It’s glad to see various apparel, particularly Fashion and life style products to be showcased in city under one roof’’ said Rithu.

Speaking to media organizer said that,The Exhibition with a vision to develop a platform that brings together artists & independent designers and to create a show that has never been done before in a city full of textile, art, and architectural treasures to leave a lasting impression on the customers.

