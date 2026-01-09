All-New Kia Seltos Unveiled

The all-new Kia Seltos was unveiled in Hyderabad at CAR Kia showrooms in Jubilee Hills, Gachibowli, and the Financial District, drawing strong interest from SUV enthusiasts. Showcasing Kia’s bold “Star Map” LED design, the premium SUV features stylish alloys and a commanding road presence. Inside, highlights include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 64-color ambient lighting, trinity panoramic display, and an eight-speaker Bose sound system. Built on Kia’s K3 platform, it offers Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, and a 360-degree camera. Multiple petrol and diesel engines ensure confident, tech-driven performance.