Be authentic

The clothing you wear is an extension of who you are. It should strengthen your image and be an expression of your true self, so don't force it.

This means not wedging your feet into 5-inch stilettos that require an hour foot massage at the end of the work day if you're more comfortable in flats, or wearing the latest trends just because all of your friends are. Wear clothing that feels like YOU.

If you're unsure how you feel in something, take the authenticity test by asking yourself 3 simple questions: Does the outfit feel comfortable or will I be constantly adjusting it?

Do I recognise myself in the mirror or am I trying to be someone I'm not? Does this clothing bring me joy and am I excited to wear it? If you answer yes to all 3, you're good to go! If not, look for another option.