With the need to impress, women are looking to try newer trends and style statements. In such situations, one easily becomes the victim of flashy dressing. However one can take care of few basic guidelines to avoid such fashion faux paus.

So, today we bring you eight ways on how to be chic and not flashy!

Look for comfortable clothes

Nothing can kill your style quite as quickly as an ill-fitted shirt or too-tight pants. Even if the clothes feel comfortable, if they don't fit, don't wear them.

Mix prints with solid colours

Mix a print with something tonal or solid colours for a winning combo and not with another eye-catching print.

Extra fabric in a dress isn't required

There are many things in life that would classify as being a drag, but your pants shouldn't be one of them. Hem lines that flirt with the floor are fine when flared and flowy trousers are trending so much, but you've gone too far when they make contact with the floor.

Buy boyfriend shirt, don't borrow it from boyfriend

There are some great boyfriend blazers in the market these days, but you can't literally lift a boyfriend's jacket and expect to look chic. What the designers call a "boyfriend blazer" is actually cut to strike a very feminine figure. No matter how romantic you think it is to snuggle in your boyfriend's clothes, doing so likely gives you a sloppy appearance.

Choose fishnet fabric carefully

If you're going to venture into the fishnet trend, you'll want to choose pieces with simple, solid fabrics and ensure that the pattern of the fishnet tights will stand out -otherwise things will get muddled, and you'll end up looking like a hot mess!

Add some shine in your wardrobe

If you're not sure where to begin, the easiest way is to opt for a statement accessory with shine -a pair of glittery pumps in gold or silver or a sparkly clutch will add that magic touch to your Little black dress.

Sequinned dress is a great option

For that stop-and-stare reaction, a fitted sequinned dress or gown is the way to go. Make sure the finishing of the garment is immaculate, and that the quality of sequins used is good.

Go metallic

As metallics continue to reign, a gown in a metallic shade such as rose gold is a classy and fashionable choice. Another option is to pair a metallic skirt with a neutral blouse.