Birthday Special: Anita Hassanandani's Amazing Fashion Tales

This diva has stolen hearts with her innocent looks in Nuvvu Nenu movie…

This lass made us go weak on knees essaying cosy Naagin role…

And

This girl made us witness modish villain turning into Shagun…

Yes… She is none other than Anita Hassanandani who is a popular television actress.

We all know how Anita mesmerizes us with her glam tales whenever she steps out… Be it promotions, award functions or casual outings, she kills it to the core and makes us fall for her!!!

Today being this stylish diva's birthday, we Hans India have come up with a few amazing fashionable looks of Anita… Have a look!





The first one itself is so impressive… Anita looked cool in the complete black outfit. She wore a black lehenga and looked terrific in blue bordered dupatta. Those silver ornaments added enough hype to her attire!!!





She killed it with those smoky eyes and rough beach waves!





The second one is the killer one!!! Anita made us go jaw dropped with multi-coloured six-yard wonder piece. She added multi-coloured shimmery pallu to the silver saree and teamed it up with matching sleeveless blouse. The diamond choker and shimmer eyes stole our hearts!!!





This one is complete western attire… Anita wore an off-shoulder blue gown and added yellow floral printed cape. She looked chic in carefree hairstyle and yellow band.





Anita looked steaming hot in a denim shirt dress. She wore a blue denim shirt which has all the newspaper and pamphlet prints over it. This chic and hot style is just cool and chic!!! Those red lips and red funky eyewear added an extra oomph factor to her superb look.

On the occasion of her birthday, Anita has celebrated it in a unique way. As this a lock down period, the cute couple has made it more lovely with their cosy bond. Anita's husband has made yummy 'Kheer' at their home and made it have instead of a cake.





Isn't it amazing??? We love you Anita!!! Hope you continue entertaining us with stunning roles as usual!!!