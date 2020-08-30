Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt Turns The Cover Girl Of Elle India Magazine

Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying the success of her latest movie 'Sadak 2'. This movie is released on Disney+ Hotstar on 28th August 2020 as the theatres are shut due to Covid-19 lockdown. Off late, Alia turned into the beautiful cover girl of 'Elle' magazine September's edition and looked modish with all her ravishing avatars. Alia spent all her lockdown period with her family. Thus she had a very good time with her dear sister Shaheen as well. And for this magazine photoshoot, Shaheen has turned into a photographer and clicked awesome and oh-so-glamorous pics of her dear sis Alia.

In this cover page, Alia is seen stylishly posing in the bathtub wearing a beautiful red gown. The off-shoulder ruffled red gown along with damp tresses, dewy makeup made our dear Alia look alluring. The magazine is titled as 'Alia Bhatt – Raw Real Unfiltered'.



Shaheen also penned a few heartfelt words about her lovely sister Alia and made us go awe… She wrote, "Dear Alia,

I'll admit, I imagined writing you a letter like this would be easy – a cop-out almost. But, when I actually came to doing it, I was chock-full of questions rather than rousing thoughts to fill a page."

With this Elle magazine, we can better know about Alia Bhatt through the lens and words of her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

This is a beautiful and happy candid pic of dear 'Sadak 2' actress. Alia is seen in all smiles along with the modish guitar. Alia sported in a white waistcoat and teamed it up with black net knee-length socks and raised the style quotient with the black hat.



Shaheen wrote, "You've already shown the world exactly who you are. There is no introduction for the readers about who the 'real' Alia is because the way I see it, there is no secret Alia, no version of you that's cloaked in disguise."

After witnessing this image, 'Wow' is the only word which uttered from us!!! Alia looked oh-so-glamorous amidst lush green trees wearing a sleeveless multi-coloured ikkat print gown. Those flowy beach waves and beautiful white flower added extra oomph factor and made her look awesome.



Shaheen wrote, "Acting is only for when I'm in front of the camera,' you said to me when you were 19, and it's a world-view you haven't wavered from since."

Well, this is another uber-chic pic of this 'Raazi' actress… Alia picked a-la-mode outfit going with high-neck and sleeveless gleamy green top. She teamed it up with black casual pants and upped the style factor.



Shaheen wrote, "In these past few months, I have witnessed you display the sort of resilience and emotional stoutness that I could only have dreamed of for you. I've watched as you've weathered incomparable loss and become acquainted with the unfamiliar texture of grief".

Shaheen penned all these beautiful words about her dear sister and made us know about Alia Bhatt… Alia also killed it with her chic style sense!!! Thanks to Shaheen Bhatt for clicking these awesome and awe-inspiring pics!!!