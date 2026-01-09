  1. Home
DBF Backs National School Games

  9 Jan 2026
DalmiaBharat Foundation (DBF) is supporting the 69th National School Games (Under-14 Girls Volleyball) being held from January 5 to 9, 2026, at Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district. The championship has brought together over 400 young girl athletes from States, Union Territories, and special schools across India. As part of its commitment to youth development through sports, DBF provided 250 jersey T-shirts worth Rs 1 lakh to players, volunteers, and stakeholders. Hosted by Z.P. High School, Devagudi, the event promotes teamwork, discipline, and confidence. DBF continues to strengthen communities through education, sports, and inclusive development initiatives.

