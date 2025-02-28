Divya Bharathi flaunts in red saree

Tamil actress Divya Bharathi is making waves not just with her on-screen performances but also with her impeccable fashion choices. The rising star recently turned heads in a stunning red saree, paired with a sleeveless blouse. Keeping accessories minimal and letting her hair flow naturally, she exuded confidence and elegance, effortlessly flaunting her style.

On the work front, Divya is preparing for her upcoming film Kingston, where she reunites with actor and music composer GV Prakash Kumar. Directed by Kamal Prakash, the film has already generated buzz among fans eager to witness the duo’s chemistry once again. Beyond Kingston, Divya has an exciting slate of projects lined up. She is set to appear in Madhil Mel Kaadhal, promising yet another captivating performance. With a packed schedule and an ever-growing fan base, the actress continues to shine both on and off the screen.