DIY tote bags to ace your outfit

With stores moving away from using plastic bags, fabric tote bags are becoming an essential item to bring with you if you want to go shopping. Cotton tote bags can often be bought for fewer amounts, and most people have a few extra around the house. Instead of using your bland blank tote bag, update it to be the perfect stylish bag for grocery shopping, carrying your lunch to work, or holding reading materials for the bus.

Handmade tote bags also make for a great way to wrap presents for parties or as an inexpensive but thoughtful thank you present that you can customize. At least one of these do-it-yourself tote bag ideas will surely inspire you to stamp, stencil, silkscreen, or iron-on transfer yourself a new tote bag.

Painted polka dots

This easy DIY upgrades a basic canvas tote into a beautiful piece of art! All you need is a little paint and some creativity to design a one-of-a-kind bag that you can carry from the gym to the store.

Easy felt tote bag pattern

This easy felt tote is great for beginner sewers and even kids! We love this project idea for a kids' crafting party and the casual fabric makes it a great stylish gym bag.

Striped pocket tote bag

This colorful tote is not only super cute–it's super functional! The stripes serve as pockets so you can tuck away your most necessary accessories. This is the perfect beach or gym bag!

Stencil heart target tote

Head to the kitchen and grab some freezer paper to make your own heart target stencil so that you can create your own tote bag as demonstrated by lovely indeed.

Stamped anchor tote

Make your own nautical themed anchor tote as DIYed by lost in the haze. The simple blue and white bag would be perfect at the beach, or to show off your love all water and best of all it is easy to make too as all you need is a piece of cardboard to create your own stamp, some paint, and a blank tote bag.