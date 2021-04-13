Fashionista: Beauty of handlooms

Fashion designer Niharika Reddy announced her new venture, 'Shree Vaidiki Silks' Hub for Indian handlooms at Road no 71, film Nagar, Hyderabad.

The venture was inaugurated by women safety wing CID, B.Sumathi, graced by Dr Devi Shree Guruji, Music director, Actor Raghu Kunche, Film artist Josh Ravi, film critic Mahesh Kathi saw the fashion fraternity graced the occasion. They turned up for the do in their stylish best and bonded with one another.

Designer Niharika said that her designs are loved by many people for its innovative designs since the last seven years, which designed costumes for many movie stars and celebrities. Now we are coming up with handloom costumes with contemporary designs.

She further adds, "When the pandemic happened, many weavers were out of work and it almost destroyed their living.

We are bringing forward all the handlooms of the two Telugu states with the intention of giving them a helping hand with the ultimate motto of gather long all the popular handlooms of our country under one tree.

We would with support of everyone want to benefit weavers by getting handloom garments into our daily life.

There is this need to introduce the beauty of handlooms to the next generation and we would with support of everyone want to benefit weavers by getting handloom garments into our daily life."