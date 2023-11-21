Get Glamorous with the third edition of Amazon’s ‘The Beauty Sale’ from 24th to 26th November 2023

Beauty enthusiasts, brace yourselves for the much-anticipated beauty shopping extravaganza of the year – Amazon’s The Beauty Sale on Amazon Beauty from 24th – 26th November 2023, powered by Maybelline, in association with L'Oréal Professionnel. Embrace the impending winter and festive season by enhancing your beauty regimen and enjoy up to 60% off on your favourite beauty products with upto 50% off on luxury beauty. This year, ‘The Beauty Sale’ is tailored to meet beauty lovers’ diverse needs and preferences. One can choose from an extensive lineup of premium beauty products, trending Gen Z preferred products from K-Beauty to Barbiecore looks, sustainable beauty brands, a diverse range of multi-purpose products, and the latest in beauty devices.

As winter approaches and the wedding season beckons, it is the perfect time to stock up on beauty essentials that will keep you radiant and photo-ready. Prep for radiant moments with hydrating moisturizers (with SPF!), nourishing serums, face and body oils, and protective skin and hair masks to combat the effects of the chilly weather. Don't forget to enhance your collection with durable, top-notch makeup products for a flawless and enduring look during the upcoming festive celebrations and weddings. Customers can enjoy irresistible deals and free gift with every luxury beauty purchase, Buy More and Save More offers, exciting 8 PM deals that last till midnight, Save upto 10% extra with Subscribe and Save, and a whole lot more. The shopping event will also feature exciting new launches in makeup, fragrances, clean beauty, luxury beauty, and more. What’s more, customers can also interact with their favourite creators live on the Amazon shopping application through entertaining and educating live sessions that explain product suitability, usage and tips and tricks to not enrich our customer’s shopping and product usage experience. With exciting brand partnerships, daily social media giveaways and insightful creator content and a whole lot more, this edition of Amazon’s The Beauty Sale has been curated to give our customers a fun, engaging and elevated shopping experience like never before.

Zeba Khan, Director – Beauty, Personal Care & Luxury Beauty, Amazon India, said, “After a great response from our customers for the first two editions of ‘The Beauty Sale’, we are excited to unveil the third edition of Amazon’s ‘The Beauty Sale’ - a one-stop-shop for our valued customers to revel in self-celebration and embrace the joy of beauty and self-care. Over the years, we've observed a heightened awareness among Indian customers regarding both skin and hair health and indulgence, leading to increased investments in premium products. This edition of ‘The Beauty Sale’ is designed to elevate the beauty experience, featuring premium skincare, makeup, and luxury products while also ensuring that the customer is equipped to make the best shopping decision via helpful creator content in the form of live sessions, tips and tricks and exciting brand partnerships that cater to every style, skin type, and unique preferences. From beauty essentials to the most loved makeup brands, our curated selection transcends trends, catering to every style, skin type, and unique journey. At Amazon Beauty, we celebrate the distinctive beauty within each of you. Explore a diverse array of products tailored for your convenience and value and join us in honoring the exceptional beauty that makes you unique.”

As the season of family gatherings, winter escapades, weddings, and glamorous evenings approaches, seize the opportunity to redefine your look. Amazon Beauty is here to elevate your experience with tempting deals on an extensive selection of both international and locally crafted beauty essentials. Dive into unbeatable offers across skincare, haircare, luxurious beauty products, fragrances, makeup, professional tools, and alluring beauty combinations. Don't let this chance slip away – join us in embracing the most dazzling beauty event of the year!



Here are some must-buys from this shopping event:

Makeup

Lakme Lumi Cream - Face cream

Let your skin shine bright, this winter season with Lakme Lumi face cream which works both as a moisturizer and a highlighter. This 2 in 1 product is a unique moisturizer with a hint of highlighter to give your skin an instant 3D glow. This cream makes you instantly ready for any occasion by giving you the perfect winter beauty appearance while also taking care of your skin.





Maybelline New York Waterproof Mascara



This mascara combines the benefits of lengthening and volumizing for an eye-catching look. Infused with bamboo extract and fibers, this mascara not only enhances lash definition but also provides a waterproof formula, ensuring long-lasting and strikingly beautiful lashes in a rich Very Black shade.





LoveChild Masaba Game On Lipstick

Stand out in the crowd this wedding season, with this beautiful lip color by LoveChild Masaba. It is enriched with hydrating and nourishing properties and a velvety smooth texture with an intense colour payoff in one easy glide. It is the perfect addition to your neutral makeup look for the wedding season.





































































Swiss Beauty Ultimate 9 Pigmented Colors Eyeshadow Palette

Swiss Beauty's Ultimate 9 Pigmented Colors Eyeshadow Palette in Multicolor-03 offers a versatile range of matte, shimmery, and metallic finishes. With intense pigmentation, this palette ensures long-wearing and easily blendable eye makeup, allowing you to create a variety of stunning looks. Elevate your eye game with this compact and vibrant eyeshadow collection.









SUGAR Cosmetics - Contour De Force - Face Palette



SUGAR Cosmetics' Contour De Force Face Palette is your go-to solution for a sculpted, radiant look. This long-lasting contour blush palette combines a lightweight blush, highlighter, and bronzer to enhance your features effortlessly. Achieve a subtle and defined finish with this versatile face palette from SUGAR Cosmetics.

Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte+Poreless Liquid Foundation Tube



Maybelline New York's Fit Me Matte+Poreless Liquid Foundation is a flawless choice for a shine-free, pore-refined finish. This foundation offers buildable coverage that seamlessly blends into your skin, leaving a natural and matte complexion. Experience long-lasting wear and a perfect match for your skin tone with this iconic foundation.





Luxury Beauty

Brillare Professional Heavy Moisturising Hair Mask

Brillare Professional Heavy Moisturising Hair Mask is a natural conditioner tailored for dry and frizzy hair. Enriched with Wheat Protein and Avocado Fruit, this mask deeply nourishes and smoothens hair, providing intense hydration and promoting a healthy, lustrous finish. Say goodbye to dryness as this hair mask revitalizes and restores your hair's natural moisture balance.





Skincare



Minimalist 10% Niacinamide Face Serum



Minimalist Niacinamide Face Serum can help you glow in winter by nourishing your skin and giving it a hydrating and a plump appearance. Niacinamide and matmarine are active ingredients that reduce sebum, acne marks, and inflammation, allowing you to shine all day.





Haircare

L'Oreal Paris Moisture Filling Shampoo, With Hyaluronic Acid, For Dry & Dehydrated Hair

L'Oreal Paris Moisture Filling Shampoo, enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, is a rejuvenating solution for dry and dehydrated hair. This formula provides intense hydration, promoting a lasting moisture balance for up to 72 hours. Experience shinier, bouncier locks with shampoo for a revitalized and nourished hair care routine.





Fragrances



Versace Pour Homme



Versace Pour Homme is a sophisticated fragrance which is designed for the modern man. It delivers a smooth yet captivating fragrance with long-lasting appeal. Packaged in a sleek bottle adorned with the iconic Versace Medusa logo, this fragrance is a timeless accessory for any occasion. Spray liberally on to the pulse points (neck, chest and wrists) for long-lasting results.





Body Care



Garnier Skin Naturals Face Serum



Garnier Skin Naturals Face Serum is a revitalizing solution for radiant and even-toned skin. The lightweight formula absorbs quickly, providing intense hydration and combating dullness. Say goodbye to dark spots and uneven skin tone as the serum works to visibly reduce pigmentation, leaving your skin with a healthy glow.





Gift sets



Kama Ayurveda Signature Essentials



Enjoy the allure of the Kama Ayurveda Signature Essentials Set, a charming gift set with exquisite design that combines everyday necessities for the face and decadent body care. Enjoy the benefits of Ayurveda by introducing soap-free face cleanser, organic oatmeal soap, pure rose water, and other items into your daily routine.







