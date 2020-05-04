Happy Birthday Trisha: A Few Modish Looks Of This Beautiful Actress

She started her journey with 'Jodi' movie in Tamil Industry…

She turned into a ghost with 'Nayaki' movie…

And

Finally, she romanced with Rajinikanth in 'Petta' movie…

Who is this lady???

Of course, she is the most beautiful and talented South-Indian actress Trisha Krishnan… She is one among a few 'beauty with brains' as she always treats her fans with mesmerizing fashion tales and oh-so-glamorous looks.

Today being Trisha's birthday, we Hans India have collated a few arresting looks of this 'Mohini' actress… Have a look!





Trisha looked chic in the red custom-made outfit. She mesmerized all and sundry wearing a red Victorian sleeved corset with a drape and wide-leg trousers. This western outfit had a long train and frilly enhancements. Trisha added red pumps and side-swept hairstyle and best complimented her western attire. She looked cool with red lips and smoky eyes!!!

Wow… Trisha is looking alluring in this custom-made outfit. This 'King' actress wore a signature hand-embroidered kurti & high-low pants which are teamed up with a classic multi flower tulle dupatta!







She left her hair loose and added red colour to her lips. That over-sized ring and shimmery eye makeup made us fall for her!!!





This another wowsome look of this 'Dammu' lady lead. Trisha looked beautiful in a floor-length red gown. The gown is enhanced with silver embellishments and torn-look sleeves. Those golden eyes and a low bun made her look awesome and turned heads.





Trisha looked delightful in this six-yard wonder piece…. She draped a black saree which has silver embroidery all over. The designer border and sleeveless plain jacket highlighted her saree…





Trisha also added stoned choker and studs and gave a complete contrast look to her saree. The low bun best complimented her attire… Coming to the winged liner and pink lips, they made us witness another wowsome look of this pretty lady.





Finally, this the casual look of this 'Lion' actress… Trisha sported in a floral high-low top and paired it with blue denim pants. Those white sneakers and bob haircut gave her a chic look!!!

We liked all the attires of Trisha as she killed it to the core and made us go gaga over her!!! We wish she continues entertaining us through her powerful roles and cool fashion tales!