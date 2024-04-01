Live
- IPL 2024: Stuart Broad advises Mitchell Starc to ‘stick to the strength’
- SS (UBT) slams BJP for its 'political claims' on India ceding land to Sri Lanka in 1974
- Digvijaya Singh hits campaign trail in Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat
- IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bowl first against Mumbai Indians
- No money, No survey says government Surveyors. Farmers suffered sever land litigations.
- UP will present PM Modi a garland of '80 beads' in LS polls: Yogi Adityanath
- ED serves notice to CPI-M leader in Kerala Coop bank scam case
- TN BJP takes up Katchatheevu island issue to corner DMK, Congress
- SAIL saleable steel output increases to record 18.4 million tonnes in 2023-24
- Celebrate the IPL Season with Chowman Hyderabad’s Special Offer!
Just In
Hollywood Footwear Since -1946: Hyderabad’s Most Loved Footwear Brand
Hollywood Footwear - The Landmark Hyderabad Brand Renowned for its High-Quality Footwear Launches Creative Festive & Wedding Collection
Hollywood Footwear - The Landmark Hyderabad Brand Renowned for its High-Quality Footwear Launches Creative Festive & Wedding Collection
Launches Creative Wedding & Festive Collection
Actress Sravanthi Chokaropu, Urmila Chauhan (Miss India Telangana – 2023), Fashion Lovers Graced the Grand Launch of Wedding & Festive Collection at Hollywood Footwear.
1st April, 2024, Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Most Loved Footwear Brand “Hollywood Footwear” – The Brand which lives in the Hearts of Hyderabad Launched Creative Wedding & Festive Collection at its Landmark Store at Abids in Hyderabad.
“Hollywood Footwear” – The Prominent Brand known for its High-Quality Footwear for Women, Men, Kids showcasing variety of footwear like Festive Wear, Wedding Wear, Kids Wear, Sports Wear, Casual Wear, Daily Wear, Office Wear & More. “Hollywood Footwear” is renowned for its great quality, creative designs, pocket friendly pricing & comfort. Hollywood Footwear also houses Diverse Range of Global & Top Brands at its store.
With Over 7 Decades of Experience in the Industry – Hollywood Footwear is the most trusted & one of the most experienced footwear house in South India.
Hollywood Footwear introduced Creative Festive & Wedding Wear for Men, Women & Kids. The Collection features new designer heels, flats, stilettos, sandals & more for women. Party wear Shoes, Sandals, Chappals, Comfort Wear, Sports Wear for Men. Kids Collection features lot of Designs for Girls & Boys.
Mr. Ismail Ajani, Asif Ajani, Aleem Ajani & Aafreen Ajani Interacted with Media at the Unveiling of Creative of Wedding & Festive Collection at Hollywood Footwear, Abids.