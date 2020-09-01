How to choose the right denim

Jeans are a staple in every person's wardrobe. They can be dressed up for a fancy look or be dressed down for a casual, stress-free look. Jeans also exude personality and signify a sense of freedom in millennials. However, the right fit is inevitable to ensure it enhances the look of the wearer.

To find the right pair of jeans, one needs to understand their body type and shape. Every woman is known to have a different body. There are always elements of your body that you want to enhance and draw attention to more. Here are a few tips to help you to find out what fits you perfectly.

Don't rely on trends

High-waisted skinny jeans might be the biggest fashion trend right now when it comes to jeans, but that doesn't necessarily mean those are the jeans you should buy. Just because a style of jeans is currently trending doesn't mean that it will flatter your body.

Some women look great in trendy jeans, while others just don't. Don't rely on the current fleeting fashion trend to dictate which pair of jeans you should purchase. Instead, ignore the trends and choose the jeans that look good on YOU, not the ones you see on models .

Remember jeans stretch

Jeans are made out of denim, and denim is a very stretchy fabric. When you first try on a pair of jeans in the store, they might feel slightly tight and uncomfortable, which can naturally tempt you to purchase a larger size.

However, sizing up when a new pair of jeans feels uncomfortably tight in the fitting room is not necessarily always the best choice. Once you get the jeans home and wear them all day, they'll stretch out and likely get unattractively baggy. Opt for the slightly tighter pair of jeans and trust that they'll stretch to fit your skin.

Find the right

There's a simple trick for finding jeans with a waistband that fits you perfectly and won't bother you by being too loose or too tight after you buy the jeans.

You should never be able to slide your entire hand into the back of the waistband of your jeans. If you can, this means that the waistband is too loose and can look baggy or make your waist look wider. However, you should be able to fit one or two fingers down the back of your waistband without a struggle. If you can't, the waistband is too tight and will likely be uncomfortable and squeeze your waist and stomach in an unattractive way.

Consider the crotch

The crotch area of your jeans will stretch just like the rest of the denim fabric. When you first buy a pair of jeans, you should never be able to easily grab loose fabric in the crotch area.

The crotch area of your jeans should fit tightly and snugly against your skin when you first buy a pair of jeans; it will stretch to a more comfortable fit after you wear the jeans for a while. If the fabric in that area doesn't fit up against your skin and hangs down between your legs instead, you shouldn't buy the jeans.

Pick bootcut or high-waisted if you're curvy

If you have a curvy figure, opt for high-waisted jeans if you want to go for a trendy skinny jean style. The higher waist of the jeans can help create the illusion of smaller hips and longer legs. Bootcut jean styles are also complementary to curvy figures, as they add balance and harmony to your curves.

However, you should never pair bootcut and high-waisted together in one pair of jeans. This style is outdated and can make you look like you're wearing 'mom jeans', which is a look you should always try to avoid whether you have kids or not.