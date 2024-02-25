Iranian designers showcase tradition and innovation

The City of Pearls, Hyderabad, recently had a taste of Persian elegance as The Park’s Trillion Ballroom transformed into a runway for the captivating Iran Fashion Show. Socialites and fashion enthusiasts alike gathered to witness the vibrant creations of 12 Iranian designers, who enthralled the audience with their unique and sophisticated designs.

The evening was more than just a display of fashion; it was a cultural exchange that transported the audience to the heart of Iran. The designers, hailing from various regions of the country, showcased their diverse interpretations of Iranian aesthetics, blending tradition with modern sensibilities. Flowing silhouettes, intricate embroidery, and bold prints took center stage, reflecting the rich heritage and artistic flair of Persia.

From the ethereal beauty of diaphanous gowns adorned with delicate floral motifs to the regal grandeur of embellished capes, the collections offered a glimpse into the diverse styles and influences that shape Iranian fashion. The use of rich fabrics like silk and velvet added a touch of luxury, while intricate handwork and embellishments showcased the craftsmanship of the designers.

Mohadese Mashayekhi: Weaving Heritage with Modernity

36-years-old Mohadese Mashayekhi, sees fashion as a canvas for cultural expression. Her collection at the Hyderabad show was a mesmerising blend of Iranian heritage and modern flair. Drawing inspiration from Islamic Persian ornaments and intricate embroidery, she crafted pieces that resonated with a deep sense of history while embracing contemporary silhouettes and trends. Each outfit was a testament to the beautiful harmony between tradition and innovation, showcasing the timeless elegance of Persian aesthetics reimagined for the modern woman.

Mashayekhi’s use of rich fabrics and meticulous handwork added a touch of luxury to her designs. Her flowing gowns, that seemed to dance with every step, captivated the audience. Her collection wasn’t just about aesthetics; it was story of heritage reimagined for the modern woman, transporting the audience to the heart of Persian culture.

“I have tailored this collection specifically for India, marking my maiden voyage to this country. Drawing from Iran’s rich sartorial heritage, I’ve seamlessly blended traditional motifs with contemporary aesthetics. Inspired by Islamic Persian ornaments, my designs are a homage to the intricate beauty found in the fusion of Islamic and Persian art. Each piece seamlessly integrates modern techniques like laser cuts and origami with traditional elements such as embroidery, creating a harmonious synthesis. I’ve showcased around five outfits here, each bearing the essence of this cultural amalgamation,” says Mohadese Mashayekhi.

Arefeh Mohmmadrezakhan: A Rising Star with a Fresh Perspective

Despite being the youngest designer at the event, 19-years-old Arefeh Mohmmadrezakhan proved that age is no barrier to talent. Her designs were fresh, vibrant, and brimming with youthful energy, reflecting a youthful perspective that resonated with the audience. Her innovative designs showcased a unique blend of creativity and meticulous attention to detail, earning her recognition for her distinct style.

With her talent and unique vision, Arefeh Mohmmadrezakhan is undoubtedly a rising star in the Iranian fashion industry. Her performance at the Hyderabad show solidified her position as a designer to watch, and her future endeavours are sure to inspire and impress fashion enthusiasts around the world.

“My collection is something unique. I created modern and contemporary clothing with a focus on sustainability. I used Kilim rug prints in my collections, and my work is often inspired by nature and traditional Persian art,” says Arefeh Mohmmadrezakhan.

The stories of Mohadese Mashayekhi and Arefeh Mohmmadrezakhan are just two examples of the many talented Iranian designers who are making their mark on the global fashion scene. The Iran Fashion Show in Hyderabad provided a unique platform for these designers to showcase their creativity and cultural heritage, leaving a lasting impression on the audience and fostering a deeper appreciation for Iranian art andfashion.