Kajol is a sight to behold as she donnes gorgeous in a Coco Label Saree

Her fresh sense of style is courtesy comfort overrules glamour for Kajol. "If she's uncomfortable she won't wear it, no matter how striking it is. Can you believe Kajol is 45? She looks half that. Clearly 45 is the new 20.

Everyone loved the saree. India's traditional garment has seen a revival in the last few years and why not, sarees are the most versatile piece in your wardrobe. Anyone who wears it looks extraordinary because it's also the most forgiving of ensembles. But are you bored of wearing the saree in the same old way? Well, here's a quick trick that even celebs seem to swear by.

For now, the actress is slaying one look after the other to promote her upcoming home production opposite husband Ajay Devgn and we are loving all the looks, especially her sari looks. And, if you love seeing Kajol in saris, you can't miss seeing her latest sari look which is breaking the internet.









On Wednesday, the stunner set the internet buzzing with a sexy sari look, something different that we've never seen on Kajol before.

Actress has teamed it up with the Hututi blouse from the same designer duo. The rich sari belongs to the duo's latest spring/summer 2020 collection dubbed as Seoul series, which is inspired by modern art and the South Korean city of Seoul.

According to the label's website, the magnetic allure of the sensuous coco is translated on the elegance of the Coco sari and make heads turn with its luxurious drapes and the sheen of its tassel border.

The Saree fabric is Italian jersey and skein work in resin sari is priced at INR 69,950.

It is Styled by Radhika Mehra, the actress accessorised her look with beautiful jewellery from Esme By Aashna Dalmia and Viange.











