Kartik Aryan Looks Cool On Hindustan Times Brunch Cover Page

The May edition magazine of Hindustan Times Brunch has been released a while ago… Guess what? Our dear Bollywood hero Kartik Aryan has turned into the cover boy of the magazine cover page and made us go gaga over him.





Kartik is seen posing to cams with a turtle-neck over-sized sweatshirt. He covered his face with his winter wear and is seen in all smiles. The spiky hairstyle gave him a modish look and made him look handsome.



This magazine is titled as Heartthrob DU Jour… This magazine is a special release as it's been 16 years of Brunch magazine.









Another image of magazine photoshoot… Kartik Aryan sported in a turtle neck Givenchy full-sleeved sweatshirt. The red and black oversized winter wear gave Kartik a chic look! He teamed the shirt with a rexin red pants which is enhanced with black arrows. Those black shoes and spiky attire best complimented his attire.

This is another modish attire of this young Bollywood actor. Kartik sported in a white tee underneath a black printed jacket. He teamed it up with blue denim pants and posed with all winsome smiles.



Kartik just killed it and made us fall for him…