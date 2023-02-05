Learn to do hand embroidery and how to use embroidery hoops

Learning embroidery is not very tough, as you think, you can do it with bit of practice. Embroidery is a nice relaxing thing to do after a long day work, if you love to do crafting while watching TV or listening to the podcast.



What you need for embroidery?

To start embroidering, you'll need the following items:

Embroidery hoop: This is a ring consisting of two parts, you would require to put the fabric in between the hoops, this would help keep it taut, thus making the embroidery easier. Embroidery hoops are available in wood as well as plastic.

Small sharp scissors: one can find these under numerous names, good scissors will help you cut the unwanted threads and do many other things while performing the embroidery.

Embroidery floss : This is cheap and it comes in Tons of colors

Embroidery needles : These have bigger eyes than normal needles in order to accommodate the size of the floss.

Water soluble marker or other marking tool : One can draw design on your fabric, one can also use water soluble pen, so you can rinse the markings out with the cold water at the end.

Whatever fabric you like, be it muslin, quilting cotton, canvas and linen all of these work well.

How to use embroidery hoops?

Embroidery hoops come in numerous metals, though the basic circular wood and plastic. One can find them at craft stores.

Cut a square of fabric slightly larger than your hoop, to begin, loosen the screw at the top of the hoop. You will then separate the hoops. Place the outer hoop to the side, lay the piece of fabric over the plain inside hoop.

After you have the fabric over the inside hoop, push the top hoop down over the inside one. This will sandwich the fabric between them. Now, you would like to tighten the screw a bit and begin pulling the fabric taut. The fabric floating between the hoops must not give very much, this would make the embroidering much more complicated than it should be. -

After the fabric is taut, keep tightening the screw until it feels secure to you. But not so tightly, you cannot budge it. You would regret that once you have embroidered for a couple hour and your sore fingers cannot open the hoop.