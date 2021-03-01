LFW & FDCI to present joint Fashion Week

Seems like the good old days of Indian fashion are back,,, after more than a decade-and-a-half, Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) and the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) will present a joint fashion week scheduled to take place from 16-21 March 2021.

The Phygital Fashion Week ushers in an era of positivity to drive growth in the industry in the post-pandemic world. Leaders of the industry-- FDCI, Lakmé and RISE Worldwide make history with this event, kickstarting of an era of effective co-operation and meaningful initiatives.

Combining forces Lakmé Fashion Week jointly organised by Lakmé & RISE Worldwide (formerly IMG Reliance) and FDCI will present a joint schedule this season at Lakmé Fashion Week. The event will have a special "unity logo" designed to mark this occasion.

The event will feature the best of curation and designers from Delhi, Mumbai and across India. FDCI & LFW will jointly present the Opening Show on 16th March and will culminate with the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale on 21st March. The event will also feature talent discovery programme GenNext for designers as well as promote modelling talent through FDCI's #GetNoticed Model Hunt besides other innovations. Both FDCI and LFW will continue their buyer programmes launched last season as well.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI commented, "The Fashion Design Council of India for decades has tirelessly worked to make the design industry lead from the front and leave a global footprint.

The pandemic has darkened the clouds, this will add a silver lining to the business of fashion and help sharpen the needs of the fast changing world. Lakmé, RISE Worldwide and FDCI will now have a shared purpose and belonging as we both reinvent the wheel in uncertain times. We are delighted to present this fashion week together."

Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations at Lakmé said, "Our association with the Indian fashion industry runs deep as Lakmé has been a key driver of its growth for the past 20 years. We look forward to this partnership opening up new avenues of growth for all stakeholders. We continue to remain true to the pillars of the Lakmé Fashion week which are discoverability, sustainability and talkability as we present the best in Indian fashion & beauty this season to a global audience."

Jaspreet Chandok, Head – Lifestyle Businesses at RISE Worldwide said, that RISE Worldwide's ultimate goal is the development of eco-systems that they operate in and feel this partnership will help elevate the fashion industry to new heights. We are glad to partner with the FDCI and look forward to jointly present Lakmé Fashion Week this season, as we RISE as one."