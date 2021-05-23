Look the best of what you wear

Every woman at least once in her lifetime has felt like they had nothing to wear, even while standing in front of a closet full of clothes. There are many reasons why we face this problem, however few of us realize how simple those reasons are. Some women shop in the wrong stores, can't match colors correctly or they don't use details and accessories properly. Others simply don't know how to accentuate their best features and keep making bad style decisions while spending copious amounts of money. As a result, our closets are full of useless stuff that we never wear.

Keep the outfit in your head.



If you want to put an end to the "I have nothing to wear" problem, you have to stop buying random items even if you really like them. You should have the whole outfit in your head, including accessories. Before getting a new top, ask yourself if you already have something to wear this particular item with. If you immediately come up with 3-4 options, go ahead and take it.

Shop in the right stores.



Your outfit should say a lot about who you are, it should be appropriate for your age, status, and peculiarities of your body. When you're 20 years old, you can easily opt for light dresses that are not too expensive because your fresh look attracts more attention than some more costly items. However, if you're 35, you might consider more expensive brands that use high-quality fabrics and offer original cuts and designs. This way you will look chic and elegant and not like those women who try to look like a 17-year-old girl when they're anything but.

The same applies to young women who shop in clothing stores for more mature women. Spend some time analyzing shopping malls and 6-7 clothing stores near you. When making your list of favorites, pay attention to their target audience and their best cuts and designs that work for you. This will save you lots of time and energy since you won't have to look for that one perfect item in every clothing store you run into.

Calculate the real price of the item



Every single item in your wardrobe has to be worth the money you pay for it. It's all about simple math — to get the real price of that gorgeous dress or pair of shoes you have your eye on, divide its price by the number of times you're actually going to wear it. This will help you avoid unnecessary spending and you'll soon learn to buy what you really need. Such an approach might also help you make a decision for buying something expensive.

Combine basic items with the latest trends.



Timeless basics are your wardrobe essentials. Their simple cuts never go out of fashion and can be combined with almost anything. Think about making basics 70% of your wardrobe, while the other 30% are trendy pieces that won't last for long. Adding trends to your basics is a great way to keep your wardrobe stylish, modern, and bold. Just add 2-3 new trendy pieces every season, and your outfits will look up-to-date and won't cost you a fortune.

Have 3 to 4 top options for each bottom

The golden rule for a nice wardrobe says you need to have as many top options as possible for each of your skirts and pants. It's the top item (not the bottom one) that makes the outfit look different and new. If you wear the same top with different bottoms, people won't notice that something changed in your outfit. But if you mix and match the same bottom with different tops, you get a whole new outfit every time you change the top. It'll save you a lot of money too — you don't have to buy a new skirt or a new pair of jeans to combine them with the new top.

Mix different styles with a sporty look



The coolest look comes from a tasteful mixture of different styles, a contrast of colors, and different types of fabrics. For example, adding some ethnic details to your classic look or a couple of grunge elements to the most romantic get-ups are both great ideas. But the most stylish combinations are usually those mixed with the sporty style.Sporty style doesn't necessarily mean sweatpants and a pair of sneakers. It includes a great number of styles and looks that one might not necessarily consider "sporty".