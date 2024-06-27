Lord Brahma-Inspired Dress Captivates Paris Fashion Week; Rahul Mishra’s Creation Praised as ‘Stunning, Incredible’

Rahul Mishra delivered a spectacular show at Paris Fashion Week earlier this week. He recently shared a series of photos on Instagram, highlighting a particular creation that pays homage to the God of Creation himself.

The Inspiration Behind “Aura”

Rahul posted images of a model on the runway in a black, lacy-sequinned dress. What stands out in this look is the headgear—two sequinned heads extending from either side. In his post, Rahul explained that the dress is a tribute to the three-headed god, Lord Brahma.

“AURA | COUTURE FALL 2024 The Hindu god Brahma, also known as Trikaldarshi, meaning the seer of all time—the past, present, and future—is the creator of the entire cosmos. In mythology, he is represented with four heads to contemplate all directions at once. The garment symbolizes god Brahma’s intrinsic energy of ‘seer’ with the two faces crafted onto the surface of the silhouette, representing the imperceptible nature of god and their creation’s aura surrounding it.”

Revolutionising Fashion

Fans of the designer were amazed by the piece. “Damn, you had already revolutionised fashion but you really ate with this one,” one fan commented. Another added, “Wow. That's something else entirely.” “Kudos to your creativity. Love the thought behind Aura,” read another comment.

Rahul Mishra has been enjoying incredible success over the past few years. Last year, Zendaya wore his saree-dress to the opening of the NMACC in Mumbai. His outfits have been seen on celebrities like Golda Rosheuvel and Gwen Stefani. Fashion stylist Law Roach donned his suit to the Met Gala this year.

Janhvi Kapoor also walked for Mishra at the Paris Fashion Week show, wearing a black top and a fishtail skirt in black.