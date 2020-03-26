Malini Agarwal's Amazing 'Skirt' Tale

The founder Of Miss Malini website and fashion queen Malini Agarwal is all known for her ultimate fashion sense. She is something like sunshine like a little hurricane as she always comes up with amazing fashion and beauty tips through her website and also shares celebrity fashion tales to throw goals for all the fashion connoisseurs.

Today we Hans India have come up with the fashion tale of Malini Agarwal… We have collated all her 'Skirt' outfits and presented it especially for all our readers… Have a look!





This is a simple and casual look of Malini which is so fashionable. Malini sported in a rugged mini denim skirt and teamed it up with printed white tee. She looked chic and made all the fashion lovers to mimic her when they are on to pubs.





This one more skirt style from this lass… Malini was seen posing to cams in a complete western avatar. She was seen in a sea green net frilled skirt and teamed it with summer special white top. She looked cool with that long bob hairdo and holding a stylish cam. This outfit will perfectly match to all the girls who wish to step out for movies and get-togethers.





This one is a special one to mention!!! She looked cool in a frilled printed skirt and paired it with a blue coloured photo printed tee. Those white sneakers and pony hairstyle amazed us. Being a perfect summer outfit, Malini looked simply superb in this uber chic attire.

Aren't these looks of Malini ultimate and oh-so-glamorous???