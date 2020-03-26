Malini Agarwal's Amazing 'Skirt' Tale
The founder Of Miss Malini website and fashion queen Malini Agarwal is all known for her ultimate fashion sense. She is something like sunshine like a little hurricane as she always comes up with amazing fashion and beauty tips through her website and also shares celebrity fashion tales to throw goals for all the fashion connoisseurs.
Today we Hans India have come up with the fashion tale of Malini Agarwal… We have collated all her 'Skirt' outfits and presented it especially for all our readers… Have a look!
#Missmaliniootd #ootd 👗@exhalelabel 💁🏻♀Styled by @rishika_devnani assisted by @juichitaliya @ravneet_bijan @teamrishikadevnani 💄Hair & makeup by @makeupbyswatidas assisted by @makeupbyrajvi 📸 @faizankhan.6
This is a simple and casual look of Malini which is so fashionable. Malini sported in a rugged mini denim skirt and teamed it up with printed white tee. She looked chic and made all the fashion lovers to mimic her when they are on to pubs.
I miss playing outside. This time has really made me reflect on the privileges we enjoyed (and hopefully will return to!) just a few weeks ago... It was never a second thought to leave the house, meet friends, go clubbing, travel - you name it. And in a flash, the world is in lock down. It really does feel like an episode of Black Mirror. Experiencing a Pandemic in the "future" that we live in now, is a curious experience. We have so many comforts, so much to entertain us virtually, that perhaps it's taken longer to sink in. I don't think I've left the house this week. My heart goes out to those who are doing this alone. At least I am surrounded by loved ones. (Ones who cook most importantly! Otherwise my stash of junk food would not have lasted me very long.) So I want to take a moment to pause and lock into my memory how this feels. The fear, the uncertainty, the restrictions... so that in the future I don't ever take the joy, the comfort and the freedom for granted again. I miss playing outside and that's a good thing. Because sometimes you don't know what you've got till it's gone. And I suppose without the bitter, the sweet ain't as sweet. I believe we will get through this and I crave the day we burst out of our homes ecstatic that it's safe to live like we used to again. Shots on me! Till then, stay safe, stay home, stay sane and never forget. 📸 @rohanshrestha 💁🏻♀️ @eltonjfernandez
This one more skirt style from this lass… Malini was seen posing to cams in a complete western avatar. She was seen in a sea green net frilled skirt and teamed it with summer special white top. She looked cool with that long bob hairdo and holding a stylish cam. This outfit will perfectly match to all the girls who wish to step out for movies and get-togethers.
#Missmaliniootd #ootd 👗@benetton_india 💁🏻♀Styled by @rishika_devnani assisted by @juichitaliya @ravneet_bijan @teamrishikadevnani 💄Hair & makeup by @makeupbyswatidas assisted by @makeupbyrajvi 📸 @faizankhan.6
This one is a special one to mention!!! She looked cool in a frilled printed skirt and paired it with a blue coloured photo printed tee. Those white sneakers and pony hairstyle amazed us. Being a perfect summer outfit, Malini looked simply superb in this uber chic attire.
Aren't these looks of Malini ultimate and oh-so-glamorous???