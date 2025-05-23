  • Menu
Malvika Sharma makes a stylish comeback on Instagram

After a quiet spell following her role as Devi in the Sudheer Babu and Sunil-starrer Harom Hara, Malvika Sharma is back in the spotlight—not with a new film yet, but through her sizzling Instagram updates.

After a quiet spell following her role as Devi in the Sudheer Babu and Sunil-starrer Harom Hara, Malvika Sharma is back in the spotlight—not with a new film yet, but through her sizzling Instagram updates.

Though her gritty action drama didn’t quite click at the box office and movie offers slowed down, Malvika is proving she’s still very much in the game. Her latest photo drop has caught fans’ attention, featuring her in a vibrant orange bralette paired with black shorts.

Set against a lush green park, she kept it casual yet stunningly hot, sporting sunglasses and striking bold poses that flaunted her toned physique and confident style.

While the screen awaits her next move, Malvika’s social media presence is stronger than ever. With looks like these and growing buzz, casting directors might soon be knocking on her door again.

