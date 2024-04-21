Mumbai’s Famous Saroj Fabrics Launch at Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Saroj Fabrics expands its presence in South India by opening its largest designer fabrics store in the heart of the city at Shyam Kripa, Road No. 11, Banjara Hills. This Mumbai fabric brand is going to uplift the whole designer market of South India.

The store’s wide variety of fabrics from India and abroad can be mix matched to create beautiful outfits customized to one’s choice and style.

With almost 50 years of expertise, Saroj Fabrics has earned the trust by supplying top-quality fabrics to individuals, brides, fashion designers, movies, serials, exporters, boutique owners and fashion industry; across India and abroad from their stores in Mumbai, Pune and Jaipur.

Saroj Fabrics has been the backbone of various big fashion houses, celebrities fashion designers, runway shows and prestigious fashion weeks nationwide.

Actress Soniya Singh said I'm thrilled to that I'll be joining the Grand Opening of the new branch of Mumbai’s famous “Saroj Fabrics” on Banjara Hills. It's not just any Fabric; it's a luxurious family Designer Fabric that's easy on your wallets.



This is the one-stop solution for all your Designer needs. From styling to Designer Fabrics, Unstitched Suites & Dupattas got it all covered.

“We are thrilled to extend the best fabrics experience to Hyderabad,” said Mr. Ashok Modi, Director of Saroj Fabrics. “Saroj Fabrics aims to bring each outfit to life by offering every single aspect that goes in to its making from scratch. Our largest fabrics showroom in Hyderabad will be a boon to the residents and designers; and become their go-to destination for bridal and day-to-day fashion fabrics.”

From fancy silks to classy linens, from beautiful prints to delicate embroideries, the Banjara Hills store has an extensive selection of fabrics that cater to make a bridal wear and everyday attire.

Men’s have an option to choose from fabrics like brocades, silks, velvets to create a regal looks for kurtas, sherwani, jackets from being a groom to all their ethnic wear needs.

Saroj Fabrics cordially invites all fashion enthusiasts and designers in Hyderabad to visit their new store and discover the finest selection of designer fabrics, unstitched suits, and dupattas.

About Saroj Fabrics:



In 1976, the fashion aficionados at “Saroj Fabrics” took the plunge into the retail world. What was initially founded as a wholesale textile business has now transformed into a massive designer fabrics brand.

Saroj Fabrics, aims to provide every individual a vast selection of top-notch fabrics, accessible customer service and forward-thinking usability. Our fabrics ranges are for all occasions and themes, be it for daily fashion, western wear, Indian wear, brides, grooms and more. Our embroideries, prints, designs and colours get updated every day with the latest trends in fashion.