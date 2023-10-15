Navratri makeup trends 2023

New Delhi: Navratri, which lasts nine nights and is devoted to the goddess Durga, is a time of joy, dance, and lively celebrations. It's also a time when many of us want to adorn ourselves with magnificent makeup looks that capture the essence of the festival.

Navratri often involves late-night Garba dances, temple visits, and social gatherings, which means long hours of makeup application and exposure to various environmental factors. To ensure your skin remains fresh and healthy, it's crucial to prioritise skincare alongside makeup. While makeup is necessary for our festive appearance, it's also important to keep our skin healthy and glowing, especially on days when we wear a lot of makeup. After all, the festive glow is not just about the makeup you wear but also the canvas it's applied to.

Here are the products that will create Navratri cosmetic trends for 2023, as well as the crucial skincare for keeping a joyful glow throughout the festivities.

Herbal Face Wash by Moa Life

Description: Herbal Face wash, enriched with natural ingredients like Aloe, Cucumber, Rose, Neem and Yashtimadhu effectively cleanses deep-seated dirt, oil and impurities, maintaining its natural moisture and glow. This moisturising face wash helps to soften skin and prevent dryness.

Key Benefits:

Prevents Acne and Breakouts

Doesn’t Strip off Natural oils

Cleanses the face Gently

Improves complexion

Key Ingredients: Aloe, Cucumber, Rose, and Neem extract

Price: Rs. 330/-

Product Link: https://www.moha.co.in/herbal-face-wash

Matcha Toner by The Skin Diet Company

Description: Brighten up and smoothen your face with this refreshing Matcha Toner. Formulated with a blend of Matcha, Caffeine & Lactic Acid, it soothes your skin by restoring its pH after it has been cleansed. With this toner, you unbox the power of 1gm matcha powder! Together the ingredients formulate an alcohol-free, non-sticky toner that just makes your life ‘So Matcha Better!’

Key benefits:

Restores skin pH.

Mild exfoliation.

Leave skin feeling softer and fresh.

For all skin types.

Key Ingredients: Aqua, Propylene Glycol, Camellia Sinensis (Matcha) Leaf Water, Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate, Polysorbate 20, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Salicylic Acid, Caffeine.

Price: Rs. 699/-

Product Link: https://www.theskindietcompany.com/products/matcha-toner

Vitamin C Brightening Serum by Juicy Chemistry

Key Benefits:

Brightens Skin

Boosts Collagen

Reduces Pigmentation

Key Ingredients: Kakadu Plum (Terminalia Ferdinandiana Fruit) Cellular Extract, Citric Acid (0.2%), Sodium Benzoate (0.1%), Potassium Sorbate (0.1%)

Price: Rs. 999/-

Product link: https://juicychemistry.com/collections/our-favourites/products/vitamin-c-brightening-serum

Illuminate+ Lush Strobe Cream with Wild Berries & Alpha Arbutin for Instant HD Glow

Description: Say goodbye to dullness and hello to a radiant glow with Aqualogica's latest skincare innovation, the Illuminate+ Lush Strobe Cream. This revolutionary product is designed to make you shine like a boss and unleash your inner goddess. Aqualogica's Illuminate+ Lush Strobe Cream is not your ordinary cream; it's a game-changer that delivers an instant luminous HD glow. Whether you want an all-over glow, a boost for your foundation, or highlight your best features, this versatile cream has got you covered.

Benefits:

Instant Luminous Glow

Intensely Hydrating

Lightweight Wonder

Key Ingredients: Aqua, Pentylene Glycol, Butylene Glycol, Cyclopentasiloxane and Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Synthetic Sapphire (and) Titanium Dioxide (and) Tin Oxide, Cyclopentasiloxane (and) Dimethiconol, Squalane, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glyceryl Stearate (and) PEG-100 Stearate, Sodium Potassium, Aluminium Silicate (and) Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891) (and) Silica, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium, Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Sodium Polyacrylate, Phenoxyethanol, Mica, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Cetyl Alcohol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Glycerin (and) Glyceryl Glucoside, Hyaluronic Acid, Disodium Ethylenediaminetetraacetate, Alpha Arbutin, Wild Berry Extract, IFRA Certified Allergen Free Fragrance.

Price: Rs. 599/-

Product Link: https://aqualogica.in/product/illuminate-lush-strobe-cream-30g

2% Niacinamide High Coverage Foundation With 1% Hyaluronic Acid Complex & SPF 40 PA+++ for 12 Hour Long Stay & 12 Hour Oil Control

Description: You asked for it & we’ve got it! A high coverage foundation packed with skincare benefits you always wanted. Flaunt a hydrating & smooth finish with our 2% Niacinamide High Coverage Foundation that comes in 7 amazing shades crafted to suit Indian skin tones. It's lightweight and almost like your second skin. Packed with the healing power of 2% Niacinamide & 1% Hyaluronic Acid Complex, this foundation not just conceals but also heals dark spots & discoloration, hydrating your skin all day long! It stays for 12 long hours, has SPF 40 & PA+++, and keeps oil in control for 12 hours. And did we tell you? It’s also water and sweat resistant - a complete win-win for your skin!

Price: Rs. 899/-

Product link: https://thedermaco.com/product/2-niacinamide-high-coverage-foundation-with-1-hyaluronic-acid-and-spf-40-pa-for-12-hour-long-stay-and-oil-control-ivory

Lip & Cheek Tint by Colour Chemistry

Key Features:

Natural Flush of color

Super Pigmented

Easy to blend

Description: This skin-loving lip and cheek tint gives a beautiful pop of natural colour to your lips and cheeks. Offering a buildable soft-matte finish, these super-pigmented lip-cheek tints blend into the skin seamlessly to give you a perfect no-makeup makeup look Long-lasting, blendable, and lightweight multi-use tint!

Price: Rs. 799/-

Product Link: https://juicychemistry.com/collections/color-chemistry-lip-makeup/products/lip-cheek-tint

Eyeshadow Quad by Color Chemistry

Key Features:

Silky smooth eyeshadow

Buildable colour

Description: This eyeshadow palette comes with 7 intensely pigmented and complementing eyeshadow powders that help you achieve diverse eye looks with one quad. These colors are super blendable, buildable, and layers effortlessly with each other. Use them single or all at once and create your own magic!

Ultra-pigmented matte & shimmery shades that are easy to blend, build and layer with each other.

Price: Rs 1699/-

Product Link: https://juicychemistry.com/collections/color-chemistry-eye-makeup/products/eyeshadow-quad