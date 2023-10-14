Occasion wear in time for the festivities

Premium occasion wear brand Wishful by W unveiled its latest festive line in collaboration with designer Sahil Kochhar. This partnership signifies a fusion of design excellence, brand appeal, and widespread accessibility. Tailored for special occasions, this exclusively curated line celebrates Sahil Kochhar’s signature craftsmanship and the elegance of Wishful, delivering opulent occasion wear adorned with breathtaking details.

Sahil Kochhar, transforms each outfit into a true masterpiece. His creations transcend seasons, imbuing each design with luxury, distinctiveness, and enduring elegance. His collaborations with Bollywood and pioneering sustainable initiatives further solidify his place in the Indian fashion industry. His much-anticipated collection for the brand’s festive launch redefines luxurious occasion wear, weaving intricate details into each ensemble, ideal for special occasions.

Speaking about the collaboration, Anant Daga, Managing Director, TCNS Clothing Co. Limited said, “We are delighted to partner with Sahil Kochhar, a visionary designer who continues to redefine the art of fashion. Wishful has consistently offered elegantly crafted occasion wear for the contemporary Indian woman. Through this collaboration, we plan to elevate our offerings further by introducing Sahil’s artistic creations to our esteemed patrons nationwide. Sahil’s design sensibilities and his deep connection with nature align perfectly with the brand’s ethos, and together, we aim to reinvent festive couture for the modern Indian woman.”

Speaking on the occasion, Sahil Kochhar said, “We are immensely proud of the collaboration between Sahil Kochhar and Wishful. It stands as a testament to the power of partnerships that bridge the gap between art and commerce. Our collective goal was to take our artistic creations to a wider audience, and joining hands with a prominent retail powerhouse like Wishful by W has allowed us to achieve just that. Our shared commitment to intricate craftsmanship and attention to detail has resulted in a collection that captures the spirit of celebration and joy. In every garment, we have aimed to capture the ephemeral beauty of nature, designing pieces that resonate as cherished heirlooms for generations to come.”

In the contemporary tapestry of Indian celebrations, where tradition merges with vogue.