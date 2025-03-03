Live
Oscars 2025 Red Carpet: Top Fashion Moments from Hollywood’s Biggest Night
The 97th Academy Awards red carpet was a stunning showcase of bold fashion and glamour, with stars embracing vibrant and daring styles. From shimmering gowns to avant-garde silhouettes, Hollywood’s A-listers set new fashion benchmarks
The Oscars 2025 took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, marking one of the most anticipated nights in Hollywood. The red-carpet event was a visual spectacle, with celebrities embracing bold colours, dazzling embellishments, and avant-garde designs. Moving away from the traditional dark tones, this year’s fashion celebrated vibrancy and daring statements.
BLACKPINK Lisa’s Chic and Modern Look
Lisa of BLACKPINK made a striking appearance in a custom Markgong outfit. She paired a structured black tuxedo dress with a flowing white shirtdress and flared black pants. A red carnation brooch added a bold contrast, elevating her sophisticated yet edgy look.
Selena Gomez’s Dazzling Crystal Ensemble
Selena Gomez turned heads in a stunning Ralph Lauren gown adorned with thousands of glass droplets and crystals. The design featured a plunging neckline, off-shoulder straps, and a short train, creating a breathtaking silhouette that exuded elegance and glamour.
Cynthia Erivo’s Dramatic Green Gown
Cynthia Erivo made a grand entrance in a custom Louis Vuitton dress inspired by her Elphaba character. The deep-green gown boasted geometric detailing, a pointed collar, and an oversized off-shoulder design, making her one of the most memorable stars on the red carpet.
Emma Stone’s Champagne Elegance
Emma Stone shimmered in a custom Louis Vuitton champagne-hued gown. The plunging sequin dress highlighted her flawless complexion, while delicate diamond earrings and rosy-toned makeup added warmth and sophistication to her ensemble.
Ariana Grande’s Gravity-Defying Couture
Ariana Grande stunned in a sculptural Schiaparelli gown featuring an elevated peplum silhouette that seamlessly transitioned into a sheer, flowing skirt. The unique design blended futuristic fashion with timeless elegance, making her one of the most talked-about stars of the night.
The Oscars 2025 red carpet proved to be a showcase of high fashion, with celebrities embracing bold styles and innovative designs. From shimmering embellishments to dramatic silhouettes, the evening set a new standard for Hollywood glamour.