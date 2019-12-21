Outfit inspiration for daytime
Highlights
This five-minute outfit is great for seeing that friend who’s in town and just asked you to meet her for brunch in 15 minutes.
You won't go wrong with a sweater and distressed boyfriend jeans.
This outfit is the definition of "laid-back cool." Throw on some booties and wrap your favorite long-sleeved blouse around your waist to keep things interesting.
Finish the look with two dainty necklaces
