Race2win.com Deccan Derby 2024 - A Grand Fusion of Fashion and Horse Racing

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Race Club witnessed an extraordinary event today at the prestigious Race2win.com Deccan Derby 2024, where the thrill of horse racing collided with the world of high fashion in a spectacular celebration. For the first time ever, India’s iconic designer duo, Shivan & Narresh, brought their cutting-edge festive collection to the race track, creating a dazzling fusion of glamour and sport.



In a groundbreaking collaboration, Race2win.com hosted an exclusive fashion walk, featuring Shivan & Narresh’s latest "Leviland series" collection, which celebrates a Finnish aesthetic with a decadent exuberance. With two art prints emphasise the brand’s painterly signature, there is a stark contrast as the collection breezes along the race tracks. With silhouettes that move from resort staples to modern festive looks that balance bold colours with intricate skeinwork, all designed for a splendid statement.

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Princess Nivritti Kumari Mewar of Udaipur, along with an array of high-profile celebrities and influencers from across India: Shanvi Srivastava, Hebah Patel, Aishwarya Sushmita, Lekha Prajapati, Avantika Mishra, Seerat Kapoor, Sarvesh Shashi, Viraj Ashwin, Rashi Singh, Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, Vithika Sheru, Anshuka Parwani (yoga), Phavithra Sagar, Arthi Venkatesh, Asmita Sood, Vin Rana, and Mehendi Jashni. Adding to the exclusivity of the occasion, 250 Ultra HNIs, bureaucrats, celebrities, and entrepreneurs joined in to witness this spectacular fusion of fashion and racing.

At the helm of this visionary event was Mr. Y Gopi Rao, founder of Race2win.com, whose passion for horse racing and dedication to promoting the sport’s rich heritage has inspired this unique blend of two dynamic worlds. Speaking at the event, he said, “We are back this year with greater energy and enthusiasm for the races. I am excited to announce that India’s ace designers Shivan & Narresh are showcasing their latest collection at the Race2win Deccan Derby. We look forward to creating an unforgettable experience by blending the royal sport of horse racing with the elegance of fashion.”

Mr. R Surender Reddy, Chairman of Hyderabad Race Club and a stalwart of the sport, also expressed his excitement. With over four decades of leadership at the club, Mr. Reddy has been instrumental in elevating the race experience and introducing innovative events that broaden the appeal of horse racing. “This year’s Deccan Derby will not only feature exhilarating races but also set a new standard in blending the timeless allure of horse racing with the sophistication of fashion,” he said.





The Race2win.com Deccan Derby 2024 has set a new benchmark in creating a space where fashion aficionados and racing enthusiasts can converge for an unforgettable experience. The Hyderabad Race Club and Race2win.com thank all the esteemed guests and patrons for their unwavering support in making this year’s event a monumental success.









