Rahul Mishra’s ‘Nargis’Collection Blooms at Hyundai India Couture Week 2024

At the prestigious Hyundai India Couture Week 2024, held in association with Reliance brands and organized by FDCI at The Ashok, Chanakyapuri, Rahul Mishra unveiled his latest collection, ‘Nargis’. This collection delves deep into the designer’s intimate bond with nature, bringing forth a spiritual connection that transcends mere inspiration.

The ‘Nargis’ collection captures the essence of a garden, illustrating nature’s subtle yet profound interactions within man-made habitats. Mishra’s pieces evoke the serenity of a courtyard, the tranquillity of chirping birds, and the beauty of blossoming flowers. As an escapist’s dream, the collection narrates scenes viewed from the windows of a cozy home, showcasing lush gardens, frolicking peacocks in a Mughal Garden, vibrant pomegranate flowers, and a lively fish pond basking in the golden sun. These detailed embroidery artworks are reflections of life's simple pleasures, meant to be cherished by the wearer.

The collection stands as the most intricate representation of Rahul Mishra’s atelier. Created over eight months, it involved over 1,200 embroidery artisans from various villages across India. ‘Nargis’ modernizes traditional hand-embroidery techniques with vibrant surfaces adorned with aari thread-work, bugle beads, kundan, rhinestone crystals, glass beads, freshwater pearls, sequins, and nakshi pita work, among others.

Rahul Mishra’s commitment to the reverse migration of embroidery artisans from crowded sub-factory setups in cities to their village communities is evident in this collection. The brand's couture is crafted to meet existing demand rather than for mass production, embodying a purpose-driven approach that defines its identity.

The 'Nargis' collection is complemented by an exquisite jewellery line from Mora, debuting in India at the Hyundai India Couture Week. Mora's meticulously crafted, limited-selection pieces perfectly enhance the collection, infusing each ensemble with an enchanting aura of elegance and sophistication.

Rahul Mishra’s ‘Nargis’ at Hyundai India Couture Week 2024 is not just a collection; it is a celebration of nature, tradition, and meticulous craftsmanship, offering a poetic escape into a world where nature and couture coexist harmoniously.



