Rakul Preet flaunts her beauty in a Sizzling swimwear

Rakul preet Singh's latest swim wear pic has set the Internet ablaze. When she shared her picture on Instagram, which she flaunted her beauty in a swimwear.

She often uses her Instagram to offer us some of her workout regimes and her vacation pictures. There is absolutely no doubt that she is one of the hottest actress in the country. She not only made herself name in south film industry but also in Bollywood.

Donning a blue bikini Rakul is seen to be posing with all messy hair with no makeup complemented her outfit so well. Sharing her pic on Instagram she wrote "Just a free spirit with a wild heart and an open road ahead #throwback."On the work front, she will be seen sharing screen space with south star Kamal Haasan in Indian 2, which is helmed by ace director Shankar.

She will also be seen romancing Sivakarthikeyan in his upcoming film. Amid all this, she is romancing Arjun Kapoor in a yet to be named Bollywood film.



