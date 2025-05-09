Live
Ramya Pasupuleti sets beach ablaze with stunning look
Telugu actress and social media influencer Ramya Pasupuleti is turning heads with her latest beach photoshoot from Koh Samui, Thailand. Dressed in a red-and-white checkered bralette set layered with a white shirt and pants, Ramya exudes effortless charm and confidence. A white flower tucked into her hair completes the look, giving off major beach song vibes. Known for her bold fashion choices, Ramya’s seaside style strikes the perfect balance between hot and elegant. Her poses, poise, and glam presence prove she’s more than just a digital star—she’s a visual treat no matter the backdrop.
While her recent film Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam didn’t perform well at the box office, Ramya isn’t slowing down.
She’s set to appear in a small role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s much-anticipated fantasy film Vishwambhara.
With her growing influence on social media and her flair for fashion, Ramya Pasupuleti continues to carve a niche for herself in Telugu cinema.