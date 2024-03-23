Live
- Kriti Sanon’s spontaneous acceptance highlights hilarity of 'Crew' script
- Ankita Lokhande’s selfless gesture wins hearts
- Kartik Aaryan embarks on spectacular song sequence for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’
- Actor Nirbhay Wadhwa shares insights into portraying Lord Hanuman
- Raveena Tandon sheds light on corporate challenges faced by women
- Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ trailer launch set for Mar 26
- Daily Forex Rates (23-03-2024)
- Yarlagadda Venkatrao welcomes Lokesh at TDP workshop
- Srikalahasti NDA candidate Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy warns people not to vote for Madhusudan Reddy
- Six Congress rebels in Himachal Pradesh join BJP
Just In
Red hot style: Keep it Sexy
Summer has come knocking on our doors and its time to swap the earthy tones for bright and hip hues. Everyone’s closet should have a timeless classic in red. Red is a colour that never goes out of style—dress, top, or saree. Here’s how you can incorporate it into your daily routine.
Sparkle in Style
Kiara’s stylish, customized ensembles often establish new fashion trends. For the ideal statement, she paired a coat with a simple makeup look and a red mini-sequence cut-out dress.
Add some drama
Pooja Hedge looks stunning and self-assured in a red gown with a high slit that you may wear with ease and grace.
Glamour in style
Kriti’s red strapless dress with personalised makes for a great option when it comes to dates or parties.
Youthful and feminine
Ananya’s millennial chic slip dress ticks all the right boxes. Dress it up with a pair of heels or down with a copy pair of sneakers for a day in the mall.
Old world glamour
If its a red carpet or an occasion, Janhvi’s body hugging red gown is a head turner.
Style Soiree
A floral red dress and an oversized jacket with a pair of heels is a perfect fashion statement.