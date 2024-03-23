Red hot style: Keep it Sexy

Summer has come knocking on our doors and its time to swap the earthy tones for bright and hip hues. Everyone’s closet should have a timeless classic in red. Red is a colour that never goes out of style—dress, top, or saree. Here’s how you can incorporate it into your daily routine.

Sparkle in Style

Kiara’s stylish, customized ensembles often establish new fashion trends. For the ideal statement, she paired a coat with a simple makeup look and a red mini-sequence cut-out dress.



Add some drama

Pooja Hedge looks stunning and self-assured in a red gown with a high slit that you may wear with ease and grace.

Glamour in style

Kriti’s red strapless dress with personalised makes for a great option when it comes to dates or parties.

Youthful and feminine

Ananya’s millennial chic slip dress ticks all the right boxes. Dress it up with a pair of heels or down with a copy pair of sneakers for a day in the mall.

Old world glamour

If its a red carpet or an occasion, Janhvi’s body hugging red gown is a head turner.

Style Soiree

A floral red dress and an oversized jacket with a pair of heels is a perfect fashion statement.