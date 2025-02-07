Rukshar Dhillon oozes elegance

Rukshar Dhillon, who was last seen in King Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga, is setting fashion goals yet again with her latest stunning look.Draped in a rich red embroidered saree paired with a perfectly coordinated blouse, Rukshar exudes grace and charm. She accessorized her ensemble with traditional bangles, statement jhumkas, and bold red lipstick, adding a classic touch to her appearance. Her open hair cascades beautifully, enhancing her ethereal aura.Known for her impeccable fashion choices, Rukshar continues to mesmerize fans with her timeless elegance. This latest look proves once again that she can effortlessly blend tradition with modern glamour.