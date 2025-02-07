Live
- Ola Electric’s loss widens to Rs 564 crore in Q3, revenue drops 19 pc as stock plunges
- Warmth, hospitality by Prez Droupadi Murmu made my Rashtrapati Bhavan visit special: Sachin Tendulkar
- RBI defers rollout of LCR norms by a year in big relief to banks
- RG Kar financial scam: Accused will get ample time to study CBI charge sheet, says Calcutta HC
- NDA MPs from Bihar thank PM Modi for budget bonanza, gift him Madhubani paintings
- 59 cases of HMPV reported from 11 states in January: Prataprao Jadhav
- Alleging anomalies, LoP Rahul asks EC to share Maha voters' list for LS, Assembly polls
- India hits 100 GW solar power capacity milestone, local manufacturing surges
- Mahakumbh 2025: Over 400 Million Devotees Gather for Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam
- Zambia assures stable HIV drug supply despite US funding halt
Rukshar Dhillon oozes elegance
Rukshar Dhillon, who was last seen in King Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga, is setting fashion goals yet again with her latest stunning look.Draped in a rich red embroidered saree paired with a perfectly coordinated blouse, Rukshar exudes grace and charm. She accessorized her ensemble with traditional bangles, statement jhumkas, and bold red lipstick, adding a classic touch to her appearance. Her open hair cascades beautifully, enhancing her ethereal aura.Known for her impeccable fashion choices, Rukshar continues to mesmerize fans with her timeless elegance. This latest look proves once again that she can effortlessly blend tradition with modern glamour.
