Shah Rukh Khan Makes Regal Met Gala Debut in Sabyasachi Couture

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan created a milestone moment at the Met Gala 2025 by becoming the first Indian male actor to walk the famed red carpet. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, his grand debut not only showcased Indian fashion on a global platform but also sent fans and fashion critics into a frenzy worldwide.

Dashing in Sabyasachi: A Royal Black Ensemble

SRK made an unforgettable entrance in a bespoke all-black outfit by renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The ensemble featured a long black trench coat made from Tasmanian superfine wool, detailed with Japanese horn buttons and monogrammed finishes. Underneath, he wore an unbuttoned silk crepe de chine shirt and finely tailored wool trousers. A satin pleated kamarbandh (waistband) added a traditional yet modern twist to the look.









Statement Accessories That Stole the Show

Elevating his presence, Khan accessorised with chunky layered jewelry—featuring choker chains and diamond-encrusted pendants engraved with "K" and "SRK." His look was crowned with a Bengal Tiger Head Cane, a striking piece made from 18k gold and encrusted with sapphires, tourmalines, and old mine cut diamonds. This powerful accessory highlighted his majestic persona and added flair to the refined outfit.









SRK Wins Hearts with Signature Pose and Humility

As he graced the blue carpet, Khan delighted onlookers by flashing his signature pose, smiling, and waving with his usual charm. Speaking to the media, he emphasized comfort in fashion, saying, “The most important aspect of what I’m wearing is its comfort. That’s exactly what’s been designed for me.” His grounded attitude, paired with his stylish appearance, won hearts across the globe.

A Global Fashion Icon is Crowned

Introduced as one of the world’s most beloved entertainers, Shah Rukh Khan's debut has gone viral across social platforms. His poised yet powerful appearance, combined with a trailblazing fashion choice, solidifies his legacy not just as the 'King of Bollywood' but now also as a global fashion icon.