Style Tips for Men to Follow, this Republic Day

Every day in India is a celebration of varied cultures &traditions with Republic Day being no exception. To add to the celebratory mood and to revive your patriotic spirit, an outfit with a flair of elegance is much needed.

To make you feel free and nationalist, this Republic Day; Suvarna Kale, Head Designer, Blackberrys, shares interesting style hacks to embrace the cultural diversity of a great nation. So go out and make your own choices to celebrate Republic Day your way!

Formals are always an option

Formal collection in cotton and linen fabrics in vibrant colours is all you need to look different and best, this Republic Day. Formal trousers in checks, solids, dobbies are a perfect pick to compliment the cool parties when paired with our Lord of Giza shirts in deeper tones of purple, mauve or peach.

Bandgalas are your calling

A navy blue, saffron or a green bandgala slim fit waistcoat can get you there with panache. Layering it over a super white or light coloured cotton shirt is enough to give a fashion complex to your colleagues at work, this Republic Day.

Accessorize the Right Way

Accessories always play a significant role in enhancing the personality of an individual. The right selection of an accessory can be an absolute game-changer and help you pull the entire look together. Vivid ties in patriotic hues of blue, green and saffron; cufflinks; lapel pins or simply a pocket square is just perfect to up your style quotient on special days like this.

Flaunt your Knits

Another great option for men to flaunt on a day as significant as Republic Day is a finely crafted sweater or sweatshirt in eclectic colours. When paired with the most comfortable trousers accessorised with danglers and chains, these knits are sure to add spark to your looks.

White on White

An interesting combination of white on white is what we often save for special occasions. What can be more special than Republic day, a day that embraces the cultural diversity of India. So, this year, opt for this pristine combination of white shirt from our super white collection and white solid trousers to help you shine in the celebratory ambience.

Republic Day is all about celebrating our nation's diversity. So, on this auspicious occasion, go and experiment with your style and look to create your own definition of fashionable.