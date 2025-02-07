Live
- Ola Electric’s loss widens to Rs 564 crore in Q3, revenue drops 19 pc as stock plunges
- Warmth, hospitality by Prez Droupadi Murmu made my Rashtrapati Bhavan visit special: Sachin Tendulkar
- RBI defers rollout of LCR norms by a year in big relief to banks
- RG Kar financial scam: Accused will get ample time to study CBI charge sheet, says Calcutta HC
- NDA MPs from Bihar thank PM Modi for budget bonanza, gift him Madhubani paintings
- 59 cases of HMPV reported from 11 states in January: Prataprao Jadhav
- Alleging anomalies, LoP Rahul asks EC to share Maha voters' list for LS, Assembly polls
- India hits 100 GW solar power capacity milestone, local manufacturing surges
- Mahakumbh 2025: Over 400 Million Devotees Gather for Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam
- Zambia assures stable HIV drug supply despite US funding halt
Sunny Leone rules the spotlight with off-shoulder look
Sunny Leone is making waves once again with her latest glamorous photoshoot. The actress, known for her sizzling screen presence, lookedbreathtaking in a cream-colored off-shoulder dress, exuding effortless elegance. Complementing her look with statement earrings and flowing locks, she captivated her fans with her timeless charm.
At 43, Sunny continues to set fashion and fitness goals, proving that age is just a number. With a packed schedule featuring special dance numbers in Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada films, she remains one of the busiest stars in the industry. Her ability to balance multiple projects while maintaining her impeccable style only adds to her ever-growing appeal.
Sunny’s recent looks have been grabbing attention on social media, further cementing her status as a fashion icon. As she continues to take on exciting projects, her fans eagerly await her next on-screen appearance.