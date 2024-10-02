Live
Sutraa Fashion Exhibition Kickstarts at Taj Krishna, Hyderabad
Sutraa – A Indian Fashion Lifestyle 3-Day Exhibition was Inaugurated by Socialite Sushila Bokadia along Sunridge school director Mamta Gupta at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills
Hyderabad: Sutraa – A Indian Fashion Lifestyle 3-Day Exhibition was Inaugurated by Socialite Sushila Bokadia along Sunridge school director Mamta Gupta at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills. It’s glad to see various apparel, particularly Fashion and life style products to be showcased in city under one roof for this festive season’’ said Sushila. The Exposition will be on till 3rd oct 2024, 10am to pm.
Speaking to media organizer Umesh said that, It’s Dussehra and Diwali, again bringing its festive exclusive Sutraa Exhibition to the city for three days till 3rd Nov. showcasing exclusive fashion wear, festive wear, festive special collection, lifestyle and designer wear, jewellery, accessories and more at this most exciting shopping extravaganza. Showcasing 100+ Designers from all across the Country. The show will be displaying designer clothes for Women, Kids and Men, some bespoke jewellery, handcrafted shoes, designer clutches, beautiful hair accessories and home decor.