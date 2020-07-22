The Work From Home Collection

Catering to the demand of the times, ethnic brand Jahanpanah introduced what it calls 'Work From Home Collection' for men, focussing on light wight simple designs using comfortable fabric.

The new range comprises of short kurtas with ethnic motifs and styles, the range will be priced starting from ₹999/- onwards, and is intended for men who look for ease to be able to be at home still are presentable on their video calls.

The casual ethnic collection is available at all the brand stores. Designed to pleasing colours, yellow, white, cream, indigo that are known to be destressing the kurtas are all-season and the half kurta perfectly suits the comfortable semiformal pyjamas that can be worn at home, ideal was lounging around of being on an official call as well, and will suit the upcoming festivities that may be celebrated in the safety of homes.