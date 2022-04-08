Top 5 Spring Summer self-styling looks for 2022

Let's make the Spring – Summer 2022 season all about new beginnings. With the opening up of offices, social life catch-ups and life coming to normal, this is just the right time for you to ditch your winter locks and give that beautiful hair a fun reset for brighter days ahead.

Priyanka Borkar, a renowned celebrity hairstylist.

Just in case, if you are short of inspiration, so here's a round-up of top five hair styles to try according to Priyanka Borkar, a renowned celebrity hairstylist, that you can easily achieve using with the Dyson AirwrapTM styler and Dyson CorraleTM straightener for any hair type without extreme heat damage.



SOFT UPDO

An easily attainable hairdo for your next brunch. Opt for this updo that's sophisticated yet laid back. Convenience is key. Turn your soft curls into a strong pinned up appeal, without crossing over to a traditional bun.

How to achieve this:

1. Start by using the Dyson AirwrapTM styler with its pre-styling dryer attachment on a high heat and high airflow setting, and blow dry the hair until 80% dry.

2. Once dried, section your hair into half, creating a centre part.

3. Starting with one half, create outward facing curls by manually winding a small section of hair around the 30mm AirwrapTM barrel on a high heat and high airflow setting.

4. Heat each section of hair for 5 seconds (or until dry) and set the curl with the cold shot setting for 3 seconds. Repeat the process and complete the first half of the hair.

5. Complete the second half of the hair following step 3 & 4.

6. With an elastic band, tie the hair into a low side ponytail.

7. Split the ponytail in half, twist one half to the elastic band and secure with pins.

8. Repeat the same to the other half.

9. For a more natural look, loosen strands of hair at the top part, and release strands of fringe at the side.

CASUALLY ELEGANT

Fancy date night? We've got you covered with this elegant look that's guaranteed to impress.

How to achieve this:

1. Start by using the Dyson AirwrapTM styler with its pre-styling dryer attachment on a high heat and high airflow setting, and blow dry the hair until 80% dry. To create root lift, scrunch the hair roots with your fingers during the process.

2. Once dried, section your hair into half, creating a centre part.

3. Starting with one half, create inward facing curls by manually winding a small section of hair around the 40mm AirwrapTM barrel on a high heat and high airflow setting.

4. Heat each section of hair for 5 seconds (or until dry) and set the curl with the cold shot setting for 3 seconds. Repeat the process and complete the first half of the hair.

5. Switch to the other 40mm AirwrapTM barrel to complete the other half, following steps 3 & 4.

6. Once the hair is fully curled, attach the smoothing brush on Dyson AirwrapTM styler and brush through the curls from root to ends to loosen the curls.

7. Seal and add texture to the look by applying a setting spray.

MESSY YET CHIC

The only acceptable mess, whether you're spending the night with a loved one or planning a dinner with your friends.

How to achieve this:

1. Start by using the Dyson AirwrapTM styler with its pre-styling dryer attachment on a high heat and high airflow setting, and blow dry the hair until 80% dry. To create root lift, scrunch the hair roots with your fingers during the process.

2. Once dried, section your hair into half, creating a slight side part.

3. Starting with one half, create inward and outward curls alternately by manually winding a small section of hair around the 30mm AirwrapTM barrel on a high heat and high airflow setting.

4. Heat each section of hair for 5 seconds (or until dry) and set the curl with the cold shot setting for 3 seconds. Repeat the process and complete the first half of the hair.

5. Complete the other half, following steps 3 & 4.

6. Once the hair is fully curled, run your fingers through the hair to loosen up the curls.

7. Seal and add texture to the look by applying a setting spray.

SPRING WAVES

Add a touch of glamour for work or any seasonal celebration with these spring waves.

How to achieve this:

1. Start with freshly washed, towel dry hair, that has been combed through. Be gentle with your hair when it is wet as it is weaker and more prone to damage. Once free of tangles, add a volumizing spray at the roots and section the hair.

2. Next, go in with the Dyson AirwrapTM styler and Round Volumising Brush attachment and begin styling from underneath the hair section. This attachment is engineered to directs air into the hair to give body, whilst the bristles create tension to shape hair as it dries.

3. For added volume, lift each section at the root as you dry. Ensure the section is fully dry before moving to the next section. If there is any moisture left in the hair, this will cause the style to drop out and that hard-earned volume to be lost.

4. To style the ends, flick the section outwards by placing the brush attachment on top of the hair and turning the tool in your hand.

5. Once dry, roll the section up and secure with a sectioning clip. This will allow the hair to fully cool and set into a wavy shape with maximum volume. Repeat this on each section until all the hair is dry and clipped into rolls.

6. Allow hair to cool for five minutes – or whilst finish party preparations! – before releasing each section until all clips have been removed. Gently brush the hair through with a short-bristled paddle brush and position into place, flicking the hair over into a side parting.

7. Finish with a holding styling product to fix the style in place and increase style longevity.

8. Make the look your own by playing with parting placement or incorporating accessories such as embellished clips to hold the hair in place just above the ear.

70's CURL

With a nod to 70's style, wear this free flowing and power hairstyle. Achieve lustrous volume with sweeping soft curls that frame the face, enhancing hair's natural movement with added texture. This look is beautiful for adding bounce to shoulder length hair or adding interest to longer, straighter styles.

How to achieve this:

1. After washing, apply a medium hold mousse. Go in with the Dyson AirwrapTM styler, removing the majority of the hair's moisture with the Pre-styling dryer attachment until the hair is damp. By damp, hair should be 80% dry, appear dry to look, but feel cold to touch. Section the hair, ready to begin styling.

2. Attach the 20 or 30mm AirwrapTM barrel, ensuring to use the correct barrel for the side of the face you're styling – the arrows should point away from the face. Set the tool to full heat and speed.

3. Place the barrel at the bottom of the section and allow the hair to wrap around – the Dyson AirwrapTM styler uses Coanda technology, an effect which occurs when a high-speed jet of air flows across a surface and due to differences in pressure, the air flow attaches itself to the surface.

4. Hold the barrel in place for approx. 30 seconds or until the hair is fully dry, before setting with the cold shot for 5-10 seconds for maximum style retention.

5. All curls should bend away from the face. To achieve this style around the whole head, ensure to switch your barrel when styling the opposite side of the head.

6. Once all sections are curled, turn the head upside down and shake the curls, gently running fingers through the hair. This will add texture and body to the style, disrupting the curls into an organic, rather than refined pattern.

7. Finally, tip the head back up and position the hair into the desired placement around the face. Fix the style in place with a spritz of light hairspray.