Trendy Tips To Flaunt Your Baby Bump

Modern age mothers-to-be do not really believe in concealing their baby bumps. Instead they celebrate their period of pregnancy like any other prepossessing part of their lives. And undoubtedly, fashion is an integral part of that, says Surbhi Bhatia, Founder & CEO, The Mom Store

During the pregnancy period one's body drastically undergoes massive changes and this poses a challenge to keeping up with the latest trends albeit with comfort. The dresses one opts to keep in their closet during the pregnancy period define the shape of their body during and after the pregnancy.

Here's a roundup of the best tips to flaunt that baby bump with panache during this beautiful phase of a woman's life:

Comfort Is Vital

While purchasing dresses for the pregnancy period, one needs to be mindful of comfort being a fundamental part. A mom-to-be usually faces discomfort in different ways during this time. So, never go for a dress that is too tight or uncomfortable. One probably starts putting on weight from the second trimester of pregnancy. So apparently one needs to opt for maternity clothes in plus size which will eventually keep them connected with maternity fashion. To look trendy even with that baby bump expanding in size with time, go for pencil dresses in earthy colors, as that will be comfort and style rolled into one. Choose dresses that will come in handy till the completion of pregnancy.

Make Cotton Your Best Friend

Cotton clothes are highly recommended during pregnancy. Cotton clothing is comfortable to wear, loose and breathable, can easily absorb sweat and keep one cool and free. Cotton is considered to be a skin-friendly fabric that can last even post-pregnancy.

Go for Soothing, Earthy Tones in Color

Balancing a pregnant top-heavy figure with the appropriate clothing that suits all occasions, even the regular daily routine, is a tedious task. It becomes even more tiresome with an ever-expanding belly. Along with the size, one even needs to pay attention to what color they are picking for themselves. Dark colors tend to make one look leaner and slimmer. Accordingly, go for monochromatic ensembles in shades of black, maroon, bottom green, navy blue and darker tones of purple. The right choice of colors help synchronize the visual body shape into a more defining linear plane.

Classics

Indian ethnic wear is another type of clothing that can enhance an expecting mother's overall look.

For example, Anarkali suits are quite ideal for pregnant women. While buying Anarkalis, one can go for the one with a high empire line so that it sits just above the baby bump. In addition to this, one should try and avoid 'kalidars' as they start from the neckline and therefore, the stretch on the baby bump in the 'kalis' tends to look a less bit fascinating. While hunting outfits for an event, one can always go for a saree and short kurtas with voluminous salwars or shararas or lehengas.

For party wear, one can opt for a bodycon dress, cami under a cardigan or jacket, soft, yet fitted jersey skirt up over the baby bump or even go for belting up tees or tops around the belly.

Summing It Up

Motherhood is one of the most enriching phases of a woman's life. And it doesn't have to mean that she gives up on dressing well just because she has a growing belly. Flaunting that baby bump with flamboyance, and donning the right accessories, is the underlying idea to picking the right maternity wear