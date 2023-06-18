Father's Day 2023 - Dadpreneur Share Modern Approach to Fatherhood

Father's Day is an occasion for us to take a moment to be thankful for the fathers in our lives and the impact they have had on our lives. Additionally, it gives us the opportunity to reflect on the role of parenthood and how our own parenting styles have helped to shape our children and, as a result, ourselves.

Successful leaders have often offered perspectives on the life lessons that they derived from parenting and how it has influenced their leadership capabilities. They have recognized the importance of being responsible, understanding, and taking initiative in their roles as fathers. Through the nurturing that comes from being a parent, they have gained emotional intelligence, the ability to think on their feet, and better problem-solving skills. They have also come to view their family as their team, where we are guided to lead by example and foster each family member’s growth.



In short, being a parent has given many dadpreneurs the skills necessary for effective leadership. Thanks to their reflections, parents everywhere can use Father’s Day to consider how they have been setting the stage for their children to succeed.



Sandeep Agrawal, Director & Co-founder of Teamlease Regtech, says, "Fatherhood has redefined my entrepreneurial journey, reminding me of the priceless value of time spent with my children. Amidst the challenges of startup life, I made a conscious choice to be present for my daughter, leading me to embark on a new path. Through the ups and downs, I never missed a moment of their growth, from teaching them to ride a bicycle to cheering them on at their activities. As our startup thrived, I recognized the need to preserve our cherished traditions, dedicating weekends to creating lasting memories. These moments, intertwined with our professional pursuits, fuel our spirits, infusing joy and resilience into our lives. The modern entrepreneur understands that success is not solely measured in business achievements but in the love and connection we nurture with our children, empowering us to approach each day with renewed passion and determination."







Mr. Sandeep Agarwal with his two sons

Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO of University Living, says, “I feel humbled by my fatherhood and the ability to shape my child's future. As a father, I've always thought that imparting the right moral principles and education is one of the most essential things we can do for them. An entrepreneur's modern approach to fatherhood should be about balance, presence, and nurturing the next generation of leaders. Just as we strive for success in our businesses, we must also prioritize our role as fathers. It's not just about providing financially; it's about being actively involved, emotionally available, and setting a positive example. As entrepreneurs, we possess the remarkable ability to influence and mould the future both through our businesses and within our own families. Let's embrace the challenges, celebrate the joys, and be the role models our children need.”





Mr. Saurabh Arora with his daughter

Rohit Sethi, Director of ESS Global, says, “Being an entrepreneur is a lot like becoming a parent in that both are life-altering, heartbreaking events that call for risk-taking, vulnerability, willingness to learn, and patience. Finding a balance between running a business and raising kids at the same time, however, can be difficult. Being a good father is more significant in the grand scheme of things than being a prosperous businessperson. Fatherhood today calls for an entrepreneurial mindset, where fathers are the CEOs of their families, balancing love, leadership, and innovation. It means being adaptable in a rapidly changing world, taking risks, and instilling an entrepreneurial spirit in our children. We must empower them to think creatively, solve problems, and embrace failure as a stepping stone to success. As modern fathers, let us inspire our children to dream big, persevere, and create their own paths, shaping not just their lives but also the future of our society”

Mr. Rohit Sethi with his daughter

Anil Agarwal, CEO & Co-Founder, InCruiter, says, "The modern approach to fatherhood involves breaking down traditional gender roles. We should actively participate in all aspects of our children's lives, whether cooking meals or attending parent-teacher meetings. By modelling gender equality, we pave the way for our children to embrace inclusivity and respect in their own lives. This Father's Day, let us celebrate the modern approach to fatherhood, where ambition, compassion, and presence converge. As entrepreneurs, we have the privilege and responsibility to shape not only our businesses but also the lives of our children. Together, let us redefine success and leave a legacy of love, inspiration, and resilience for generations to come."

Mr. Anil with his kid



