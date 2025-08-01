Fatima Sana Shaikh’s look is sultry and fierce

Fatima Sana Shaikh, best known for her breakout role in Dangal, is grabbing attention once again—this time for her sizzling new photos that are setting the internet on fire. The actress, who recently appeared in Metro… In Dino and Aap Jaisa Koi, is also gearing up for her next project, Gustaakh Ishq.

In her latest photoshoot, Fatima stuns in a Calvin Klein bralette and open-button denim jeans, confidently showing off her toned abs and navel. The look is sultry and fierce, with her decision to skip jewelry adding a bold, minimalistic edge. Sporting soft pink eyeliner, matching lipstick, and messy hair, Fatima creates a raw and captivating visual that’s quickly becoming one of the most talked-about shoots of the day.

Fans are loving this bolder avatar and are eagerly awaiting what’s next from the versatile actress—both on and off the screen.